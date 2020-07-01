/
3 bedroom apartments
190 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellevue, PA
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
111 Ella St Unit 1
111 Ella Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$780
Spacious yet cozy 3BR/1 Bath first-floor apartment in McKees Rocks! Property Highlights: - Eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space - Mix of hardwood and carpet throughout - Shared courtyard - Garage space for one car included - Clean - Dogs
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Avalon
627 Hemlock St # 2
627 Hemlock Street, Avalon, PA
3 Bedrooms
$895
Now Available! 3 Bedroom Apartment in Avalon - 2nd Floor of Duplex! Fully Equipped Kitchen; Updated Kitchen & Bath; $895/month + utilities. Call today to view! 412-271-5550 (RLNE5835415)
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Brighton Heights
1803 Davis Avenue Unit 1
1803 Davis Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly Renovated 3 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment! Convenient to Downtown, CCAC, The Rivers Casino, Allegheny General Hospital, Brighton Heights Park, Phipps Conservatory.
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brighton Heights
3813 Brighton Road - 2
3813 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Located in an excellent area, footsteps away from public transportation and a laundromat.
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
14 Units Available
Nineteen North
1050 Nineteen North Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1408 sqft
Close to Route 19 and Community College of Allegheny County North Campus. Spacious homes with modern kitchen appliances, breakfast bar and balcony/patio. Resident amenities includes a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
5 Units Available
Governors Ridge Apartments
112 Hilands Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1170 sqft
Elegant furnished apartment homes with fireplace, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Deluxe pet-friendly grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, BBQ, laundry and more. Conveniently located near local shopping, Ross Municipal Center Park and Northland Medical.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
32 Units Available
Troy Hill
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Last updated July 1 at 12:25pm
35 Units Available
Fairywood
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1020 sqft
Where Luxury and Affordability Meet. Located on 48 lush, wooded acres, you'll be surrounded by the natural beauty and serenity of country living together with the ease of city living.
Last updated June 2 at 11:55pm
Contact for Availability
Downtown Pittsburgh
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Luxury apartments in downtown Pittsburgh near the Three Rivers and I-579. Units have high ceilings and stone counters. Hardwood floors. Community amenities include shuffleboard, pool table and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Marshall-Shadeland
2708 McDowell Street
2708 Mc Dowell Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1280 sqft
This home is managed by GenStone Management, helping you succeed in your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
810 Broadway Avenue
810 Broadway Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$975
Check out this SPACIOUS 3 bedroom one bathroom apartment in Stowe Township Business District! This apartment was recently renovated with new appliances and bathroom HIGHLIGHTS - Hardwood floors throughout this spacious second floor unit giving it
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
95 Wyoming Street
95 Wyoming Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
WOW! Mt Washington unit features a large eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, one of which is on the first floor. City View from the back deck. Everything new! HIGHLIGHTS - Newly remodeled side by side townhouse.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
McKees Rocks
755 Boquet Street
755 Bouquet Street, McKees Rocks, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
Three-Bedroom Close to Downtown McKees Rocks - Three-Bedroom Close to Downtown McKees Rocks First floor contains living room, large kitchen and rear bedroom. Two bedrooms up above. Finished basement den area.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
518 Natchez
518 Natchez Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
518 Natchez Available 08/01/20 518 Natchez - Great row house in Mt Washington with Stainless Steel appliances, finished basement, washer dryer, a deck with 2 off street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5780875)
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
332 Virginia Ave
332 Virginia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Spacious 4 BR / 1.5 Bath House in Mount Washington. Only a few blocks to the popular Shiloh St. shops, cafes, and restaurants! Walking distance to the famous overlook views of the city.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
820 Liberty Ave Unit 5
820 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
This fully-restored, historic, 1880s building is Pittsburgh living at its finest.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pittsburgh
820 Liberty Ave Unit 3
820 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$6,750
This fully-restored, historic, 1880s building is Pittsburgh living at its finest.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Marshall-Shadeland
1152 Ridgeland Dr
1152 Ridgeland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1340 sqft
- (RLNE3634532)
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
131 York Dr
131 York Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1144 sqft
131 York Dr Available 09/04/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Available in Ross Township!! - Available: SEPT 4th! Description: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is brimming with amenities for even the pickiest renters.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Central Northside
1213 Ocala St
1213 Ocala Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom available in the North Side - Check out this completely renovated 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom Beauty! Brand new in-suite washer/dryer. Two decks, one offering stunning views overlooking the city.
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Mount Washington
141 Labelle St
141 La Belle St, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1494 sqft
Available August 2020 Newly renovated home nestled in the Duquesne Heights area. Surrounded by beautiful parks, public transportation and easy access to major highways will make this a great place to call home.
Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
Perry North
106 Watson Blvd
106 Watson Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1638 sqft
Quaint 2 story 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath home in Observatory Hill, Pittsburgh coming in August. Beautiful upgrades throughout the home, along with classic touches from the past. Fireplace in living room will warm up those cold evenings.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Troy Hill
2104 Lowrie Street
2104 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
COMPLETE RENOVATION IN TROY HILL!! - Be the first to live in this newly renovated duplex! Both units are available with more pictures to come!! Luxury vinyl planks installed throughout the house, with new appliances including second floor washer
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
882 Beacon Ln
882 Beacon Ln, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Located in the Heart of McCandless! This Beautiful Home was designed after the model home. Will be ready for occupancy April 1st.
