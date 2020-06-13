242 Dakota Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Schedule by Appointment

Saturday, May 30th or

Sunday, May 31st.



Seeking a professional SINGLE/COUPLE to rent this 2 bedroom COZY home located on a private dead end street with a park like setting in the backyard.

- Brand New Windows.

- New Stainless Steel Appliances.

- New carpet & vinyl wood plank floors - so unfortunately NO PETS ALLOWED

- New Fixtures.

- Renovated and Freshly Painted.

- Tranquil view. (Wildlife watching)

- Full Basement which leads out to the porch and back yard.

- Washer and Dryer hook-ups.

- Work area in basement.

- Short walk to bus route.

- Walking Distance to the Shops, Boutiques & Restaurants on Lincoln Avenue

-15 minutes to North Shore and Downtown.

-Easy access to Route 65 and I-279.



*** NOT accepting Section 8 ***

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153725

No Pets Allowed



