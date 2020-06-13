242 Dakota Ave

Amenities
Cozy Home / Private Setting / Dead End Street - Property Id: 153725
Schedule by Appointment
Saturday, May 30th or
Sunday, May 31st.
Thank you!
Seeking a professional SINGLE/COUPLE to rent this 2 bedroom COZY home located on a private dead end street with a park like setting in the backyard.
- Brand New Windows.
- New Stainless Steel Appliances.
- New carpet & vinyl wood plank floors - so unfortunately NO PETS ALLOWED
- New Fixtures.
- Renovated and Freshly Painted.
- Tranquil view. (Wildlife watching)
- Full Basement which leads out to the porch and back yard.
- Washer and Dryer hook-ups.
- Work area in basement.
- Short walk to bus route.
- Walking Distance to the Shops, Boutiques & Restaurants on Lincoln Avenue
-15 minutes to North Shore and Downtown.
-Easy access to Route 65 and I-279.
*** NOT accepting Section 8 ***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153725
