242 Dakota Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

242 Dakota Ave

242 Dakota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

242 Dakota Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202
Bellevue

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Cozy Home / Private Setting / Dead End Street - Property Id: 153725

Schedule by Appointment
Saturday, May 30th or
Sunday, May 31st.

Thank you!

Seeking a professional SINGLE/COUPLE to rent this 2 bedroom COZY home located on a private dead end street with a park like setting in the backyard.
- Brand New Windows.
- New Stainless Steel Appliances.
- New carpet & vinyl wood plank floors - so unfortunately NO PETS ALLOWED
- New Fixtures.
- Renovated and Freshly Painted.
- Tranquil view. (Wildlife watching)
- Full Basement which leads out to the porch and back yard.
- Washer and Dryer hook-ups.
- Work area in basement.
- Short walk to bus route.
- Walking Distance to the Shops, Boutiques & Restaurants on Lincoln Avenue
-15 minutes to North Shore and Downtown.
-Easy access to Route 65 and I-279.

*** NOT accepting Section 8 ***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153725
Property Id 153725

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5650820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

