35 Peters Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

35 Peters Ave

35 Peter's Avenue · (570) 748-8550
Location

35 Peter's Avenue, Beech Creek, PA 16822

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 35 Peters Ave · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Updated Country Ranch with lots of Amenities! - Fully Remodeled! This ranch single family home is ready for a new resident It has been freshly painted, has new carpet in Living Room and Family room, and Tile in the kitchen for easy clean up. Enjoy the open concept with the kitchen/family room with a large peninsula bar for all of your great conversations.There is a lot of counter space for preparing dinners and a walk in pantry for your kitchen supplies. The family room allows for lots of light with the oversize glass doors and large bay window . You can enter onto a nice covered back deck area. Enjoy the electric fireplace while relaxing in the family room. The formal living room is a great area for more conversations. There is a separate laundry area with front loading new washer and dryer. The second full bathroom has double sink vanities, tile flooring, tub/shower combo and large linen closet The extra large two car garage will house your vehicles as well as other items. There are beautiful refinished wood floors in the bedrooms and ample closet space. There is a great yard for everyone to gather and entertain.In addition there is a great full basement for more storage and maybe a game table. The country setting is a plus, located in Beech Creek and no through traffic street. Give us a call to schedule a showing 570-784-8550 www.lockhavenapartmentrentals.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4921420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Peters Ave have any available units?
35 Peters Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 35 Peters Ave have?
Some of 35 Peters Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Peters Ave currently offering any rent specials?
35 Peters Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Peters Ave pet-friendly?
No, 35 Peters Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beech Creek.
Does 35 Peters Ave offer parking?
Yes, 35 Peters Ave does offer parking.
Does 35 Peters Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 Peters Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Peters Ave have a pool?
No, 35 Peters Ave does not have a pool.
Does 35 Peters Ave have accessible units?
No, 35 Peters Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Peters Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Peters Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Peters Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Peters Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
