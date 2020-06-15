35 Peters Ave

Amenities

Newly Updated Country Ranch with lots of Amenities! - Fully Remodeled! This ranch single family home is ready for a new resident It has been freshly painted, has new carpet in Living Room and Family room, and Tile in the kitchen for easy clean up. Enjoy the open concept with the kitchen/family room with a large peninsula bar for all of your great conversations.There is a lot of counter space for preparing dinners and a walk in pantry for your kitchen supplies. The family room allows for lots of light with the oversize glass doors and large bay window . You can enter onto a nice covered back deck area. Enjoy the electric fireplace while relaxing in the family room. The formal living room is a great area for more conversations. There is a separate laundry area with front loading new washer and dryer. The second full bathroom has double sink vanities, tile flooring, tub/shower combo and large linen closet The extra large two car garage will house your vehicles as well as other items. There are beautiful refinished wood floors in the bedrooms and ample closet space. There is a great yard for everyone to gather and entertain.In addition there is a great full basement for more storage and maybe a game table. The country setting is a plus, located in Beech Creek and no through traffic street. Give us a call to schedule a showing 570-784-8550 www.lockhavenapartmentrentals.com



No Pets Allowed



