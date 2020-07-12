Neighborhood Guide: Springfield

Check out the top neighborhoods in Springfield for renting an apartment: Gateway, Mid-Springfield, East Main and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
  1. 1. Gateway
    Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
    2 Units Available
    Gateway
    McKenzie Meadow Apartments
    715 Oakdale Ave, Springfield, OR
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $869
    945 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    5 Units Available
    Gateway
    Sequoia Apartments
    460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
    1 Bedroom
    $1,035
    700 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,099
    840 sqft
  2. 2. Mid-Springfield
    Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
    12 Units Available
    Mid-Springfield
    Brentwood Estates
    317 30th St, Springfield, OR
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,395
    1150 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,545
    1225 sqft

    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    Mid-Springfield
    311 37th Street
    311 37th Street, Springfield, OR
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,395
    1116 sqft
  3. 3. East Main
    Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
    1 Unit Available
    East Main
    360 South 51st Place
    360 South 51st Place, Springfield, OR
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,050
    800 sqft

    Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
    1 Unit Available
    East Main
    5366 D Street
    5366 D Street, Springfield, OR
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,290
    950 sqft
  4. 4. West Springfield
    Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
    1 Unit Available
    West Springfield
    736 Edgemont Way
    736 Edgemont Way, Springfield, OR
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,000
    2000 sqft

    Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
    1 Unit Available
    West Springfield
    1537 West Fairview Dr.
    1537 West Fairview Drive, Lane County, OR
    4 Bedrooms
    $1,495
    1872 sqft
