Neighborhood Guide: Springfield
Check out the top neighborhoods in Springfield for renting an apartment: Gateway, Mid-Springfield, East Main and more
- 1. GatewaySee all 105 apartments in GatewayVerified
1 of 8Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm2 Units AvailableGatewayMcKenzie Meadow Apartments715 Oakdale Ave, Springfield, OR1 BedroomAsk2 Bedrooms$869945 sqft3 BedroomsAskVerified
1 of 18Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm5 Units AvailableGatewaySequoia Apartments460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR1 Bedroom$1,035700 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,099840 sqft
- 2. Mid-SpringfieldSee all 83 apartments in Mid-SpringfieldVerified
1 of 15Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm12 Units AvailableMid-SpringfieldBrentwood Estates317 30th St, Springfield, OR2 Bedrooms$1,3951150 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,5451225 sqft
1 of 18Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableMid-Springfield311 37th Street311 37th Street, Springfield, OR3 Bedrooms$1,3951116 sqft
- 3. East MainSee all 76 apartments in East Main
1 of 3Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm1 Unit AvailableEast Main360 South 51st Place360 South 51st Place, Springfield, OR2 Bedrooms$1,050800 sqft
1 of 3Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm1 Unit AvailableEast Main5366 D Street5366 D Street, Springfield, OR3 Bedrooms$1,290950 sqft
- 4. West SpringfieldSee all 108 apartments in West Springfield
1 of 18Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableWest Springfield736 Edgemont Way736 Edgemont Way, Springfield, OR3 Bedrooms$2,0002000 sqft
1 of 16Last updated May 14 at 09:36am1 Unit AvailableWest Springfield1537 West Fairview Dr.1537 West Fairview Drive, Lane County, OR4 Bedrooms$1,4951872 sqft
