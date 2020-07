Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 e-payments key fob access lobby smoke-free community

With a Walkscore Rating of 100, it's easy to see why Maurice Dear and Whitney Gray Apartments offer a great value in downtown living. Located above Portland's famous Jake's Crawfish Restaurant, these boutique apartment communities exude character and charm without evening trying! Our residents enjoy effortless access to diverse dining options, arts and entertainment, Portland's waterfront, and public transportation. Our communities feature well-designed studio, one and two bedroom floor plans, onsite laundry facilities and fully-equipped kitchens. Hardwood Floors and Granite Counter (in select units only). Please give us a call to schedule a tour!