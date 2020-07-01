Apartment List
/
OR
/
creswell
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:50 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Creswell, OR with garage

Creswell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
569 Holbrook Lane
569 Holbrook Lane, Creswell, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
Beautifully remodeled unit located in Creswell. Updated flooring, stainless steel appliances, motion activated kitchen sink, granite counter tops, new cabinets, new windows, lighting, blinds and has been freshly painted.
Results within 10 miles of Creswell
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
13 Units Available
Mid-Springfield
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1225 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 12:32pm
2 Units Available
Gateway
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 26 at 04:24am
Contact for Availability
West University
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$919
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Gateway
680 N Clover Leaf Loop
680 N Cloverleaf Loop, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Garage, New Floors, Duplex - Property Address 682 N Cloverleaf Loop. | Springfield, OR 97477 Available: NOW!! Offered By Granite Properties – granitepm.com Description This 3- bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Eugene
1345 E 43rd Ave
1345 E 43rd Ave, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1306 sqft
Great 3 bedroom/ 1.5 Town Home off of Amazon Drive- in a Great Location! - This 3bedroom/1.5 bathroom duplex offers good sized bedrooms, a garage, and a large carpeted front room with a gas fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Eugene
1269 Lincoln St.
1269 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1192 sqft
Beautiful Downtown-Campus Craftsman Style Home - Beautiful 1917 charmer with Oak hardwood/Laminate floors with carpet in bedrooms, a spacious U-shape kitchen with lots of natural light, washer/dryer hookups, decorative (not-operational) fireplace

1 of 36

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Friendly
2465 Olive St.
2465 Olive Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2438 sqft
2465 Olive St. Available 08/25/20 Beautiful Huge Campus Home ~ 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath - This 5 BR, 2.5 BA, two level, home features two kitchens w/appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Thurston
6708 Camellia Street
6708 Camellia Court, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
934 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom/1 bathroom corner duplex conveniently located nearby to Main Street in the Thurston hills. Inviting bright living room features high ceilings.

1 of 38

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Springfield
2055 Bonnie Lane
2055 Bonnie Lane, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1540 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom. 2 bath home in established Hayden Bridge neighborhood. Open concept light & bright home with vaulted ceilings and bay windows. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar, pantry, & lots of cabinets.

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Westside
1267 W 12th Avenue
1267 West 12th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1186 sqft
1267 W 12th Avenue Available 07/17/20 Charming Bungalow close to downtown - This bungalow has all the charming features you would expect of a home of this era, there are coved ceilings, arched doorways and a cozy country kitchen.

1 of 30

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
West Main
1132 'C' St.
1132 C Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Springfield! - This is a cute 3bed 1bath house with a single car garage! Fresh interior paint throughout, new windows, new front door and laminate floors! Brand new bathroom and plumbing! New dishwasher! Light

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
768 S. R St
768 South R Street, Cottage Grove, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1584 sqft
Three Bedroom Plus with Lots of Storage! - Pioneer Management, Inc 541-687-9090 Ext 1 www.PioneerPM.com Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Creswell, OR

Creswell apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Creswell 2 BedroomsCreswell Apartments with Balcony
Creswell Apartments with GarageCreswell Dog Friendly Apartments
Creswell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORCorvallis, OR
Junction City, ORSutherlin, ORLebanon, OR
Sweet Home, ORAlbany, ORRoseburg, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University
University of Oregon