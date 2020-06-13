Apartment List
/
OR
/
altamont
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 PM

17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Altamont, OR

Finding an apartment in Altamont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3109 Madison
3109 Madison Street, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3109 Madison Available 07/04/20 Three Bedroom in Suburbs - Move in ready 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath home in the suburbs. Fenced yard No Cats Allowed (RLNE5065390)

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4005 Shasta Way
4005 Shasta Way, Altamont, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2400 sqft
4005 Shasta Way Available 06/30/20 4005 Shasta Way - 4+ Bedroom, 2 Bath, Home, Range, Fridge, Dishwasher, Disposal, Formal Living Room, Variety of flooring styles including some tile and hardwood, Large 2 Car Garage, Deck, Storage, Irrigation,

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5718 Alva Ave
5718 Alva Avenue, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1189 sqft
5718 Alva Ave Available 07/13/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House - Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home laminate flooring, 2 car garage Gas heat also has AC Will allow 2 small pets (RLNE4343602)

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5082 Harlan Dr
5082 Harlan Drive, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
5082 Harlan Dr Available 06/15/20 Large 3 bedroom 1 bath house with fenced yard! Small dog friendly! - Large 3 bedroom 1 bath house on a large lot. All new inside.

1 of 16

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
4813 Memorie
4813 Memorie Lane, Altamont, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE3975549)
Results within 1 mile of Altamont

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1208 Martin
1208 Martin St, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$700
1208 Martin - 2bedroom 1bath $700 rent $1050 deposit, trash paid, pets on approval If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden Realty at 541-883-3781, you can pick up an application at 1900 Main St, Suite E (RLNE2282157)

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2545 Orchard Avenue
2545 Orchard Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
3bdrm, 2 baths Complete Remodel, EVERYTHING is NEW! Large fenced yard! Air Conditioning too - 3 bdrm, 2 bath Completely Remodeled Home Large fenced yard on corner lot New kitchen, including dishwasher and microwave -cabinets, appliances
Results within 5 miles of Altamont

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
505 N 5th St
505 North 5th Street, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
505 N 5th St Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom 1 bath house - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House Single Car with Full Basement Two bonus rooms Beautiful wood floors throughout house Gas heat No Cats Allowed (RLNE5266964)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5095 Lyptus Lane
5095 Lyptus Lane, Klamath Falls, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1966 sqft
5095 Lyptus Lane - 4bdrm 3bath, rent $1300 deposit $1950 nothing paid, 1 pets negotiable , attached garage, fence yard (for sale) If you have any questions call Rookstool Moden Realty LLC at 541-883-3781, you can pick up an application at 1900 Main

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
415 Upham St
415 Upham Street, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$850
775 sqft
415 Upham St Available 06/30/20 415 Upham St - Available for Viewing after 6/2/2020. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, House, Range, Fridge, Washer, Dryer, Natural Gas Heat, Carport, Deck, Carpet and Tile flooring. Partially Furnished. Owner pays garbage only.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
8306 Homedale Rd
8306 Homedale Road, Klamath County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$975
8306 Homedale Rd Available 06/17/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House on the outskirts of town Newer Laminate Flooring Electric Heat and Air Conditioning Detached Garage No Cats Allowed (RLNE5856931)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
625 Wildland Dr
625 Wildland Drive, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2176 sqft
Spacious Home - Four bedroom, two and half bath home. Home has a open floor plan. Living area with gas fireplace, kitchen has granite countertops, six burner gas stove, dishwasher and pantry. Laundry room and half bath downstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1342 Pleasant Ave
1342 Pleasant Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1038 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House Double Car Garage Washer and Dryer in unit Two approved pets allowed (RLNE5834530)

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2407 Holabird
2407 Holabird Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2407 Holabird Available 06/06/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath- House - All vinyl windows, bamboo & slate flooring open floor plan. Garage shop in the back (RLNE4791190)

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2444 Redwood Drive
2444 Redwood Drive, Klamath County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1838 sqft
2444 Redwood Drive Available 06/12/20 Nice home in good neighborhood - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home with attached garage, living and family rooms, large deck and fully fenced back yard. Absolutely no smoking in or around the home.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2045 Oregon Avenue, #5
2045 Oregon Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
Studio
$1,150
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! 3bdrm 2 bath Apt w/ possible 4th bedroom or den! - 3bdrm 2 bath Apt w/ possible 4th bedroom or den! Large bedrooms 2 full baths New carpet Kitchen with eating bar Single pet upon approval with additional pet

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2121 N. Eldorado #6
2121 North Eldorado Avenue, Klamath Falls, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 bedroom, 1 bath Apartment - Quiet complex located about a half mile from Hospital. This unit is set up for short term leases. Fully furnished and All utilities are included in rent (including internet and internet based TV). (RLNE3113428)
City Guide for Altamont, OR

Altamont was likely named after a local celebrity trotting horse named, you guessed it, Altamont. A post office open from the years 1895 to 1902 was named after this mighty steed, and the whole area of Altamont thing was born. Yeehaw!

You definitely get your fair share of space living in the Altamont area, as this place is more of a general region or county than a town. Houses and apartments are concentrated in multiple spread-out areas. Altamont is actually an unincorporated community in Klamath County, Oregon. It is conveniently located near the beautiful location of Klamath Falls and home to about 19,000 folks today. If you are one of those people who loves the great outdoors, you will be happy to learn that Altamont is home to 8.7 miles of pure land. That's right -- all land with nothing on it, no shops, just wide-open spaces. You definitely won't find that in more congested regions. Altamont is both a peaceful and pleasant area to live and thrive. If you like green space, you just won the jackpot. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Altamont, OR

Finding an apartment in Altamont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Altamont 2 BedroomsAltamont 3 BedroomsAltamont Apartments with Balcony
Altamont Apartments with GarageAltamont Apartments with Parking
Altamont Dog Friendly ApartmentsAltamont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Klamath Falls, OR