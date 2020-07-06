210 Crestview ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

This is nice home with 1,860 heated sqft. that features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an attached 2 car carport and a 2 car detached garage. There is also a storage shed and storm shelter in the fenced in backyard. House updates: new HVAC system, new fixtures, 2.5 year old architectural shingle roof, 3 months ago outside and inside was completely repainted, new bathroom vanities, new gas lines, new kitchen sink, mew sewage lines, and new toilets. This is a great large rent house for any family.