210 Crestview ST
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:46 AM

210 Crestview ST

210 Crestview Street · (918) 649-0659
Location

210 Crestview Street, Poteau, OK 74953

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1860 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
This is nice home with 1,860 heated sqft. that features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an attached 2 car carport and a 2 car detached garage. There is also a storage shed and storm shelter in the fenced in backyard. House updates: new HVAC system, new fixtures, 2.5 year old architectural shingle roof, 3 months ago outside and inside was completely repainted, new bathroom vanities, new gas lines, new kitchen sink, mew sewage lines, and new toilets. This is a great large rent house for any family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Crestview ST have any available units?
210 Crestview ST has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Crestview ST have?
Some of 210 Crestview ST's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Crestview ST currently offering any rent specials?
210 Crestview ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Crestview ST pet-friendly?
No, 210 Crestview ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poteau.
Does 210 Crestview ST offer parking?
Yes, 210 Crestview ST offers parking.
Does 210 Crestview ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Crestview ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Crestview ST have a pool?
No, 210 Crestview ST does not have a pool.
Does 210 Crestview ST have accessible units?
No, 210 Crestview ST does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Crestview ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Crestview ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Crestview ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 210 Crestview ST has units with air conditioning.
