Apartment List
/
OK
/
poteau
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:51 PM

6 Apartments for rent in Poteau, OK

📍

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
200 FOLSOM AVE - B3
200 Folsom St, Poteau, OK
2 Bedrooms
$475
810 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 200 FOLSOM AVE - B3 in Poteau. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
201 BEELER STREET - 21
201 Beeler Street, Poteau, OK
1 Bedroom
$385
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
owner pays water and sanitation
Results within 1 mile of Poteau

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
110 Broadway AVE
110 Broadway Avenue, Panama, OK
3 Bedrooms
$575
974 sqft
110 Broadway Ave. Panama, OK 74951 Costs: $575 per Month with a $400 Deposit 12 Month Lease Online Rental Application This is a small wood framed house with metal siding with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The house rental is in the heart of Panama.
Results within 5 miles of Poteau

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
106 Joy DR
106 Joy Drive, Panama, OK
3 Bedrooms
$700
1252 sqft
106 Joy Drive Panama, OK 74951 3 beds/2 baths Monthly Rent: $700 & Deposit: $700 Online Rental Application This nice brick slab foundation home located in the heart of Panama that is in a good neighborhood features 1,252 heated sqft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
40310 246th AVE Unit #6
40310 246th Ave, Le Flore County, OK
2 Bedrooms
$400
800 sqft
Mobile Home #6 40310 246th Ave. Howe, OK 74940 Monthly Rent: $400 Deposit: $500 Online Rental Application Required This newly remodeled 2 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms mobile home covers over 800 heated sqft.
Results within 10 miles of Poteau

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
704 HIGHWAY 270 - 1
704 Highway 270, Heavener, OK
Studio
$1,000
2400 sqft
2400 SQ FOOT COMMERCIAL OFFICE BUILDING FOR RENT 704 HIGHWAY 270 HEAVNER, OK 74937 $1000.00 MONTHLY RENT/ $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT CALL 479-561-3090 FOR MORE INFORMATION

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Poteau?
The average rent price for Poteau rentals listed on Apartment List is $430.
What cities do people live in to commute to Poteau?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Poteau from include Van Buren, Tahlequah, Greenwood, and Fort Smith.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Van Buren, ARTahlequah, OK
Greenwood, AR
Fort Smith, AR