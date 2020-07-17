All apartments in Bixby
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8600 East 109th Street

8600 East 109th Street · (918) 973-6095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8600 East 109th Street, Bixby, OK 74133

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8600 East 109th Street · Avail. now

$1,749

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2498 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ZERO SECURITY DEPOSIT - Large 4 bed in Bixby school district and fantastic neighborhood - Beautiful, large, south Tulsa property in a highly desirable neighborhood near shopping, dining, and fantastic public schools. This home is zoned to Bixby North Elementary, Bixby MIddle, and Bixby High School (all very highly rated). New renovation includes carpet, redone bathrooms, and repainted exterior! Come see it for yourself before it is gone! Call or text 918.351.7000 or visit krt.rent for more details and to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8600 East 109th Street have any available units?
8600 East 109th Street has a unit available for $1,749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8600 East 109th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8600 East 109th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8600 East 109th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8600 East 109th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8600 East 109th Street offer parking?
No, 8600 East 109th Street does not offer parking.
Does 8600 East 109th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8600 East 109th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8600 East 109th Street have a pool?
No, 8600 East 109th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8600 East 109th Street have accessible units?
No, 8600 East 109th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8600 East 109th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8600 East 109th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8600 East 109th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8600 East 109th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
