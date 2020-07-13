All apartments in Zanesville
Zanesville, OH
Sandhurst
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Sandhurst

3139 Sandhurst Drive · (740) 224-5987
Location

3139 Sandhurst Drive, Zanesville, OH 43701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3311 · Avail. now

$729

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 3388 · Avail. Jul 31

$829

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

Unit 3364 · Avail. now

$829

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sandhurst.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This community of low-rise apartments offers a tranquil place to live, in the quiet neighborhood of Zanesville, Ohio. Enjoy the views of the beautiful scenery from your private patio or balcony. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den. These cozy floor plans have lots of closet space, and an open-plan living room/dining room. This pet-friendly community is stylish apartment living at its best.



Sandhurst's location is another perk to living here, as it's only minutes away from shopping centers, restaurants, banks, pharmacies, churches, and entertainment. If that's not enough, Ohio University Zanesville and Zane State College are both just 3 miles away, making it a great choice for both students and staff of these schools. You will need a car to zip around the town and get from the apartment to other parts of Zanesville, but the apartment complex has more than enough parking for everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $349 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per apartment
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $25 per dog/per month
restrictions: aggressive breeds
Cats
rent: $15 per cat/per month
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sandhurst have any available units?
Sandhurst has 3 units available starting at $729 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Sandhurst have?
Some of Sandhurst's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sandhurst currently offering any rent specials?
Sandhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sandhurst pet-friendly?
Yes, Sandhurst is pet friendly.
Does Sandhurst offer parking?
Yes, Sandhurst offers parking.
Does Sandhurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sandhurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sandhurst have a pool?
No, Sandhurst does not have a pool.
Does Sandhurst have accessible units?
No, Sandhurst does not have accessible units.
Does Sandhurst have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sandhurst has units with dishwashers.
Does Sandhurst have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sandhurst has units with air conditioning.
