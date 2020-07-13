Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet Property Amenities parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This community of low-rise apartments offers a tranquil place to live, in the quiet neighborhood of Zanesville, Ohio. Enjoy the views of the beautiful scenery from your private patio or balcony. All apartment homes have two bedrooms, with larger ones also boasting a den. These cozy floor plans have lots of closet space, and an open-plan living room/dining room. This pet-friendly community is stylish apartment living at its best.







Sandhurst's location is another perk to living here, as it's only minutes away from shopping centers, restaurants, banks, pharmacies, churches, and entertainment. If that's not enough, Ohio University Zanesville and Zane State College are both just 3 miles away, making it a great choice for both students and staff of these schools. You will need a car to zip around the town and get from the apartment to other parts of Zanesville, but the apartment complex has more than enough parking for everyone.