Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Nice clean 3 bdrm. 1 1/2 bath home with washer and dryer hook ups. 2 bdrms. and full bath on first flr., 3rd bedroom and 1/2 bath on the second flr.

900 a month 900 deposit, no pets, no smoking, patio area w/privacy fencing. Application fee of $35 per adult.



Garage is not included in the rental.