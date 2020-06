Amenities

This very spacious 8 bedroom house has been completely remodeled inside and out.

Huge family room with beautiful brick fireplace

Large Kitchen (Stove & Refrigerator provided by landlord)

8 large Bedrooms

2 full bathrooms

Vinyl replacement windows

New white Kitchen cabinets

Freshly Painted throughout

Plenty of parking if needed

Down the street from Wick Park & a 2 minute walk from campus



While the home features 8 bedrooms we'd prefer to rent to 4 roommates / students (max 5) so you'd only be sharing a bath with one other housemate.

Rent would be $395 per person plus gas & electric (which you would split with your roommates)

Landlord pays water, sewer & trash and also will provide WiFi for the home.

