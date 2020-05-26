All apartments in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH
433 Ferndale Ave
433 Ferndale Ave

433 Ferndale Avenue · (330) 792-2216
Location

433 Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511
Newport

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$550

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
This is an upstairs unit, has a balcony with two extra closets, newer Berber carpeting. A beautiful fire place, very large rooms. Very well maintained building with a 2-car garage that is to be shared with downstairs tenant. Nice back yard. Save your money with this one. Basement is separate for both units, tons of storage. This duplex has a balcony, fireplace, and beautiful wood trimmings throughout. Tenant pays all utilities. The kitchen is very charming with bright, sunny walls and a lot of light!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Ferndale Ave have any available units?
433 Ferndale Ave has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 433 Ferndale Ave have?
Some of 433 Ferndale Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Ferndale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
433 Ferndale Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Ferndale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 433 Ferndale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Youngstown.
Does 433 Ferndale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 433 Ferndale Ave does offer parking.
Does 433 Ferndale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Ferndale Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Ferndale Ave have a pool?
No, 433 Ferndale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 433 Ferndale Ave have accessible units?
No, 433 Ferndale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Ferndale Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Ferndale Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 Ferndale Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 Ferndale Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
