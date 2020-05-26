433 Ferndale Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

This is an upstairs unit, has a balcony with two extra closets, newer Berber carpeting. A beautiful fire place, very large rooms. Very well maintained building with a 2-car garage that is to be shared with downstairs tenant. Nice back yard. Save your money with this one. Basement is separate for both units, tons of storage. This duplex has a balcony, fireplace, and beautiful wood trimmings throughout. Tenant pays all utilities. The kitchen is very charming with bright, sunny walls and a lot of light!