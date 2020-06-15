All apartments in Youngstown
1324 Salt Springs Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1324 Salt Springs Road

1324 Salt Springs Road · (330) 718-7725
Location

1324 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509
Steelton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1324 Salt Springs Road · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1324 Salt Springs Road - Very nice 3 Bedroom 2 story home located at 1324 Salt Springs Road in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has been updated with new carpet, new kitchen and bath, vinyl siding, and has fenced in yard. Rent is $750 a month plus utilities. Your cat or dog is welcome with an additional deposit. For more information or to schedule a viewing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete one of our free applications. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out to set something up. Thank you.

Unfortunately we are not accepting housing vouchers at this time.

(RLNE4440950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Salt Springs Road have any available units?
1324 Salt Springs Road has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1324 Salt Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Salt Springs Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Salt Springs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1324 Salt Springs Road is pet friendly.
Does 1324 Salt Springs Road offer parking?
No, 1324 Salt Springs Road does not offer parking.
Does 1324 Salt Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Salt Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Salt Springs Road have a pool?
No, 1324 Salt Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Salt Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 1324 Salt Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Salt Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Salt Springs Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Salt Springs Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 Salt Springs Road does not have units with air conditioning.
