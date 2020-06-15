Amenities

1324 Salt Springs Road - Very nice 3 Bedroom 2 story home located at 1324 Salt Springs Road in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has been updated with new carpet, new kitchen and bath, vinyl siding, and has fenced in yard. Rent is $750 a month plus utilities. Your cat or dog is welcome with an additional deposit. For more information or to schedule a viewing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete one of our free applications. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out to set something up. Thank you.



Unfortunately we are not accepting housing vouchers at this time.



