Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:50 AM

83 Apartments for rent in Wyoming, OH with garages

Wyoming apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 of 10

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
30 Vermont Avenue
30 Vermont Avenue, Wyoming, OH
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2600 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in prestigious Wyoming, Ohio.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Wyoming
6 Rolling Hills Dr.
6 Rolling Hills Drive, Wyoming, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1740 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious tri-level condo in lovely Wyoming, OH - Property Id: 304840 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths, Condo with attached garage! New flooring and paint throughout most of the unit! Double pantry in Kitchen and all appliances stay.
Results within 1 mile of Wyoming
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
24 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Winston Lake
9084 Arrowhead Court
9084 Arrowhead Court, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2039 sqft
9084 Arrowhead Court Available 07/24/20 9084 Arrowhead Ct 3BR/1BA (Springfield Twp) - **Coming Soon** Stop by and see our Cozy 3BR/1BA home with a 1 car attached garage and has been completely updated with new windows, new roof, updated flooring,
Results within 5 miles of Wyoming
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
33 Units Available
Woodlawn
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,041
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Forest Park
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Glendale
Century Lakes
51 Bishopsgate Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
998 sqft
WELCOME TO CENTURY LAKE Welcome To Century Lake Apartments In Cincinnati Ohio Welcome to the apartment community you’ve always been searching for. Your new home at Century Lake Apartments will change the way you think about apartment living.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Paddock Hills
Park Lane
4201 Victory Pkwy, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable living minutes from downtown Cincinnati. These high-rise homes offer covered parking, a community lounge and fitness center. Also discover the barbecue and picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
CobbleStone Grove
1 Westwood Dr, Fairfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$764
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
924 sqft
Welcome To Cobblestone Grove Apartments In Fairfield Ohio Cobblestone Grove is not simply an apartment community; it is a lifestyle choice.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$939
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in single-floor ranch homes or carriage house-style buildings. Pet-friendly units have central air conditioning and heat, private entrances, new appliances, and more. Near public transportation on Montgomery Rd.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Sharonville
10915 Fernhill Drive,
10915 Fernhill Drive, Sharonville, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1908 sqft
10915 Fernhill 4BR/1.5BA (Sharonville) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Sharonville, Ohio.

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
3150 Schubert Avenue 3
3150 Schubert Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 Charming, Spacious Apartment in Pleasant Ridge - Property Id: 308249 Charming, spacious, newly renovated 2BR/1BA apartment in popular Pleasant Ridge less than two blocks from all the restaurants, bars, and shops in the

1 of 7

Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Kennedy Heights
6428 Montgomery Road
6428 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
Large Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath in Kennedy Heights. Refinished original hardwood floors, updated kitchen, lots of closet space. Heat and water are included. Onsite coin laundry. Garage parking. No pets.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Norwood
1922 Delaware Avenue
1922 Delaware Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
1 br 1 bath apartment. Off street parking with garage.
Results within 10 miles of Wyoming
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
21 Units Available
Blue Ash
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,460
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1296 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
13 Units Available
Central Business District
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,005
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,015
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,186
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,159
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
East Walnut HIlls
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,085
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1150 sqft
Located in East Walnut Hills, residents can expect gas fireplace, bay windows, walk-in closets and eco-friendly heating. Community benefits feature wheelchair access, elevator and secure parking. Complex houses retail outlets such as Cafe DeSales Coffee.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:30 AM
27 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
63 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
98 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
97 Units Available
Dayton
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Wyoming, OH

Wyoming apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

