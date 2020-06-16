407 North Dawson St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Be the first person ever to live in this gorgeous ranch style 1 bedroom duplex with all of the bells & whistles! Fridge, stove, microwave, washer and dryer are brand new and furnished. Monthly rent includes the water/sewer/trash/recycle and lawn care. Tenant pays the electric bill, cable/phone/internet and handles any necessary snow removal for the off-street parking in the winter. Each household at this location is limited to two vehicles total. One small pet may be permitted, with a $100 up-front non-refundable fee and $25 added to the monthly rent. A one-year lease is required as well as a security deposit matching the monthly rent. Application is online and costs $40 per adult for background check, each adult resident must apply. Owner is willing to consider Metro Housing. No indoor smoking and no former evictions are permitted. Strong rental references are a must!