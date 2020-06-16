All apartments in Uhrichsville
407 North Dawson St

407 North Dawson Street · (330) 340-4958
Location

407 North Dawson Street, Uhrichsville, OH 44683

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Be the first person ever to live in this gorgeous ranch style 1 bedroom duplex with all of the bells & whistles! Fridge, stove, microwave, washer and dryer are brand new and furnished. Monthly rent includes the water/sewer/trash/recycle and lawn care. Tenant pays the electric bill, cable/phone/internet and handles any necessary snow removal for the off-street parking in the winter. Each household at this location is limited to two vehicles total. One small pet may be permitted, with a $100 up-front non-refundable fee and $25 added to the monthly rent. A one-year lease is required as well as a security deposit matching the monthly rent. Application is online and costs $40 per adult for background check, each adult resident must apply. Owner is willing to consider Metro Housing. No indoor smoking and no former evictions are permitted. Strong rental references are a must!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

