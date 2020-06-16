407 North Dawson St

Amenities
Be the first person ever to live in this gorgeous ranch style 1 bedroom duplex with all of the bells & whistles! Fridge, stove, microwave, washer and dryer are brand new and furnished. Monthly rent includes the water/sewer/trash/recycle and lawn care. Tenant pays the electric bill, cable/phone/internet and handles any necessary snow removal for the off-street parking in the winter. Each household at this location is limited to two vehicles total. One small pet may be permitted, with a $100 up-front non-refundable fee and $25 added to the monthly rent. A one-year lease is required as well as a security deposit matching the monthly rent. Application is online and costs $40 per adult for background check, each adult resident must apply. Owner is willing to consider Metro Housing. No indoor smoking and no former evictions are permitted. Strong rental references are a must!