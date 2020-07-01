206 West 3rd St

Amenities

This roomy 4-bedroom house in Claymont Schools offers one-floor living (except laundry in the basement) with ample space inside. Stove, fridge, washer and dryer are included as-is for tenant use. Pets and smoking are not permitted. Home is able to be Metro approved. One-year lease is required as well as a security deposit matching the monthly rental amount. Tenant is responsible for snow removal, lawn care, gas heat, electric and the water/sewer bill. A background check costing $40 per adult is required at the time of application and all occupying adults must apply. Household gross monthly income is required to be $2,175.00 or higher. The application screening process will also include contacting former and current landlords, no former or in-process evictions are permitted.