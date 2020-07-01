All apartments in Uhrichsville
206 West 3rd St
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

206 West 3rd St

206 West 3rd Street · (330) 340-4958
206 West 3rd Street, Uhrichsville, OH 44683

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$725

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This roomy 4-bedroom house in Claymont Schools offers one-floor living (except laundry in the basement) with ample space inside. Stove, fridge, washer and dryer are included as-is for tenant use. Pets and smoking are not permitted. Home is able to be Metro approved. One-year lease is required as well as a security deposit matching the monthly rental amount. Tenant is responsible for snow removal, lawn care, gas heat, electric and the water/sewer bill. A background check costing $40 per adult is required at the time of application and all occupying adults must apply. Household gross monthly income is required to be $2,175.00 or higher. The application screening process will also include contacting former and current landlords, no former or in-process evictions are permitted.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Does 206 West 3rd St have any available units?
206 West 3rd St has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 West 3rd St have?
Some of 206 West 3rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 West 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
206 West 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 West 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 West 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 206 West 3rd St offer parking?
No, 206 West 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 206 West 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 West 3rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 West 3rd St have a pool?
No, 206 West 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 206 West 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 206 West 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 206 West 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 West 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 West 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 West 3rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
