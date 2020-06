Amenities

Spacious two bed one bath ranch in The Plains, Ohio. Located at 75 N Clinton St. This property features an eat in kitchen with three season sunroom. Also has a large basement for storage and wide garage! Washer/Dryer included! Rent is $1000 per month. Not Pets. Available 9/1/2020! www.myathenshouse.com/rent