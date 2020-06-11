All apartments in The Plains
Find more places like 38 N Plains Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
The Plains, OH
/
38 N Plains Rd
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

38 N Plains Rd

38 Plains Road · (740) 594-2026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

38 Plains Road, The Plains, OH 45780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms

This spacious, newly remodeled house is on the main strip in The Plains and is just a quick drive to Ohio University campus. It features newer appliances (dishwasher, fridge, & stove), 2 full baths, washer/dryer hook-up, spacious bedrooms, free off-street parking, and a nice front porch and back patio with a huge backyard! Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.
This lovely home is located on the main strip in The Plains and is conveniently located near many local businesses. Perfect for Hocking College students, Ohio University grad students, or a family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 N Plains Rd have any available units?
38 N Plains Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in The Plains, OH.
What amenities does 38 N Plains Rd have?
Some of 38 N Plains Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 N Plains Rd currently offering any rent specials?
38 N Plains Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 N Plains Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 38 N Plains Rd is pet friendly.
Does 38 N Plains Rd offer parking?
Yes, 38 N Plains Rd does offer parking.
Does 38 N Plains Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 N Plains Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 N Plains Rd have a pool?
No, 38 N Plains Rd does not have a pool.
Does 38 N Plains Rd have accessible units?
No, 38 N Plains Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 38 N Plains Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 N Plains Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 38 N Plains Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38 N Plains Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 38 N Plains Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, OHZanesville, OH
Parkersburg, WVAthens, OH
Marietta, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity