38 N Plains Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms



This spacious, newly remodeled house is on the main strip in The Plains and is just a quick drive to Ohio University campus. It features newer appliances (dishwasher, fridge, & stove), 2 full baths, washer/dryer hook-up, spacious bedrooms, free off-street parking, and a nice front porch and back patio with a huge backyard! Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

This lovely home is located on the main strip in The Plains and is conveniently located near many local businesses. Perfect for Hocking College students, Ohio University grad students, or a family!