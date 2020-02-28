All apartments in St. Clairsville
1 North Sugar Street
1 North Sugar Street

1 North Sugar Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 891104
Location

1 North Sugar Street, St. Clairsville, OH 43950

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 147 · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 Bedroom UNFURNISHED RENTAL available in St. Clairsville just minutes from Wheeling, WV. This duplex apartment has a dine in kitchen, plenty of lving space, central location close to St.Clairsville schools, and has been fully renovated ! PETS NEGOTIABLE with a deposit. For a viewing call 740-695-3131 X202. Ask for Beth!

Type: Duplex
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 1
Rent: $900

All Utilities Are paid by tenant
Unfurnished
Credit & Criminal Check Required
Non-Smoking Building
Off Street Parking
Pets Allowed
Range
Refrigerator
Security Deposit Required
St. Clairsville School District
Washer & Dryer on the property

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

