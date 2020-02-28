1 North Sugar Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 Bedroom UNFURNISHED RENTAL available in St. Clairsville just minutes from Wheeling, WV. This duplex apartment has a dine in kitchen, plenty of lving space, central location close to St.Clairsville schools, and has been fully renovated ! PETS NEGOTIABLE with a deposit. For a viewing call 740-695-3131 X202. Ask for Beth!



Type: Duplex

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Rent: $900



All Utilities Are paid by tenant

Unfurnished

Credit & Criminal Check Required

Non-Smoking Building

Off Street Parking

Pets Allowed

Range

Refrigerator

Security Deposit Required

St. Clairsville School District

Washer & Dryer on the property



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.