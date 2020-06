Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6700 sq. ft of prime retail space located in Zanesville at the Southpoint Shopping Center. This space would make an excellent location for a restaurant, or pet store. Located next to Hawaiian Tanfastic and Pizza Hunt, and adjacent to Huntington Bank and Autozone. Tenant pays all utilities, and is subject to $1.00 CAM fee.