Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

37 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in South Lebanon, OH

Finding an apartment in South Lebanon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
6 Units Available
Water's Bend Apartments
350 Sycamore Ln, South Lebanon, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Basketball court, party deck and round-the-clock fitness center available in this pet-friendly community. Roomy apartments have central air, crown molding and fully equipped kitchens. Proximity to I-71 super convenient for commuters.
Results within 1 mile of South Lebanon

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1249 Feather Trail
1249 Feather Trl, Warren County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1881 sqft
Located in the exclusive Miami Bluffs community, minutes from the Little Miami River, restaurants, parks, schools,& entertainment. Features incl; Fresh paint, open concept eat-in kitchen with walk-out to deck for outside entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of South Lebanon
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Landen
17 Units Available
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,109
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1360 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 03:31pm
$
8 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,160
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Landen
10 Units Available
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 170

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Landen
23 Units Available
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,020
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1578 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lebanon
870 Franklin Rd., Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1274 sqft
Redwood Lebanon is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
469 Indian Lake Drive
469 Indian Lake Drive, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1706 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
6747 Waverly Park
6747 Waverly Park, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2519 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Landen
1 Unit Available
2927 Columbia Trail
2927 Columbia Trl, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2333 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
747 Tamarack Court,
747 Tamarack Court, Lebanon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1638 sqft
747 Tamarack Ct 4BR/2.5BA (Lebanon) - Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand-new home? Well your dreams can come true today!! Our newly constructed 4BR/2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
787 Tamarack Court,
787 Tamarack Court, Lebanon, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1638 sqft
787 Tamarack Ct 4BR/2.5BA (Lebanon) - Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand-new home? Well your dreams can come true today!! Our newly constructed 4BR/2.

1 of 19

Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Landen
1 Unit Available
9265 White Pine Drive,
9265 White Pine Drive, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1972 sqft
9265 White Pine 4BR/2.5BA (Loveland) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Loveland, Ohio.
Results within 10 miles of South Lebanon
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
16 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
38 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$895
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,197
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Landen
18 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$940
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wetherington
25 Units Available
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1277 sqft
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Sixteen Mile Stand
10 Units Available
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Four Bridges
29 Units Available
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,086
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
32 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$867
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
New England Heights
4 Units Available
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
14 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,235
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in South Lebanon, OH

Finding an apartment in South Lebanon that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

