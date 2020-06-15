All apartments in Pomeroy
Colonial Park
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

Colonial Park

300 Mulberry Avenue · (740) 992-6183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

300 Mulberry Avenue, Pomeroy, OH 45769

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Two Bedrooms · Avail. now

$479

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
community garden
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
business center
community garden
playground
bbq/grill
With a business center, playground, community garden, and more, Colonial Park has something for everyone. This community features 2-bedroom apartments with a patio/balcony, and energy efficient appliances. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Court Street Grill, Foxs Den Pizza, and The Wild Horse Caf, 6 minutes from Powells Food Fair and Meigs School District Schools, and 8 minutes from Walmart.
Rental assistance may be available. Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Colonial Park home. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE2351502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonial Park have any available units?
Colonial Park has a unit available for $479 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Colonial Park have?
Some of Colonial Park's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Park currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Colonial Park is pet friendly.
Does Colonial Park offer parking?
No, Colonial Park does not offer parking.
Does Colonial Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colonial Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Park have a pool?
No, Colonial Park does not have a pool.
Does Colonial Park have accessible units?
Yes, Colonial Park has accessible units.
Does Colonial Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Colonial Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Colonial Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Colonial Park has units with air conditioning.
