Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan playground community garden

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible business center community garden playground bbq/grill

With a business center, playground, community garden, and more, Colonial Park has something for everyone. This community features 2-bedroom apartments with a patio/balcony, and energy efficient appliances. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Court Street Grill, Foxs Den Pizza, and The Wild Horse Caf, 6 minutes from Powells Food Fair and Meigs School District Schools, and 8 minutes from Walmart.

Rental assistance may be available. Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Colonial Park home. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE2351502)