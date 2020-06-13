Apartment List
/
OH
/
niles
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

24 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Niles, OH

Finding an apartment in Niles that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Timber Creek Apartments
1231 North Road Southeast, Niles, OH
1 Bedroom
$475
499 sqft
Timber Creek Apartments are the perfect place to call home! We have affordable 1-bedroom and studio apartments that are conveniently close to the Eastwood Mall and all of the other retail and commercial and dining locations in Niles, OH.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
725 Robbins Ave
725 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,100
2500 sqft
The floor plan of this house is ideal for a large family who needs a lot of living space. or a multi-generational family who wants their own space but also save on rent and utilities! 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, sun room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
53 Russell Avenue
53 Russell Avenue, Niles, OH
4 Bedrooms
$950
1567 sqft
Very spacious 4 bedroom home with 2 baths. Enjoy the sunroom off the formal dining room. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunlit breakfast room adjacent to the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Niles

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Crumlin Ave.
201 Crumlin Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
201 Crumlin Ave. Available 06/20/20 201 Crumlin Ave. - This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio.The home is newly remodeled including a finished basement.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1001 Logan
1001 Logan Avenue, McDonald, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
1001 Logan - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in McDonald, Oh. There is a large master bedroom, and two smaller rooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Cherry Street
22 Cherry, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
22 Cherry Street - Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, home including all kitchen appliances, and full basement. There is a nook off of the living room which makes for a nice office area of play room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
820 Lincoln
820 Lincoln Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
820 Lincoln Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom house located at 820 Lincoln Ave in Girard, Ohio. Home has been updated with hard wood flooring, updated kitchen and bath, carpet, fresh paint, detached garage, and central air.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
529 E. Prospect St.
529 East Prospect Street Southeast, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1335 sqft
529 E. Prospect St. Available 06/30/20 529 E. Prospect St. - Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home located at 529 E. Prospect St. in Girard, Ohio. The home comes with all kitchen utilities including the dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 E. Howard St.
207 East Howard Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
207 E Howard - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio. The master bathroom has a beautiful double sink vanity and a large bathroom layout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Steelton
1 Unit Available
1324 Salt Springs Road
1324 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1144 sqft
1324 Salt Springs Road - Very nice 3 Bedroom 2 story home located at 1324 Salt Springs Road in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has been updated with new carpet, new kitchen and bath, vinyl siding, and has fenced in yard. Rent is $750 a month plus utilities.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
306 E. Liberty St.
306 East Liberty Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
306 E. Liberty St. Available 07/01/20 306 E. Liberty St. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom ranch style home that offers easy one-floor living. Updated oak kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3621 Main St A
3621 South Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH
4 Bedrooms
$518
1434 sqft
$518 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296567 3621 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 1434 sq feet. (lot size 0.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
493 Aurora Drive
493 Aurora Drive, Churchill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1248 sqft
493 Aurora Drive Available 07/01/20 493 Aurora Drive - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home in Liberty, Ohio. Home is equipped with all kitchen appliances, fresh paint and other upgrades through out.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belle Vista
1 Unit Available
469 N. Glenellen Ave
469 North Glenellen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
892 sqft
469 N. Glenellen Ave - This is a 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ranch style home located at 469 N. Glenellen Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has many updates, full basement, fenced in back yard, and detached garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
422 Churchill Rd.
422 Churchill Hubbard Road, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1186 sqft
422 Churchill Rd. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio. The home has been updated with fresh paint, new appliances and the original floors refinished.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1600 Salt Springs Rd A
1600 Salt Springs Road, Lordstown, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
Unit A Available 06/15/20 Newly renovated Lordstown one bedroom studio aprt - Property Id: 92417 Fully renovated 625 mo. You only pay electric Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92417 Property Id 92417 (RLNE5791786)

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
124 North Park Ave
124 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Capture that high-end rental style right in the heart of downtown Warren, Ohio with this staggeringly different two-bedroom loft condo! This one-of-a-kind space is offering mixes of rustic re-purposed brickwork with a modern contemporary styling
Results within 10 miles of Niles

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Schenley
1 Unit Available
143 S Portland Ave
143 South Portland Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
1490 sqft
Youngstowns West Side next to Mill Creek Park! - Property Id: 239982 CLEAN 3 bed 1.5 bath house near Mill Creek Park on Youngstowns West Side. Detached 2 car garage, full basement...

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trophy Estates
1 Unit Available
4686 Driftwood Lane
4686 Driftwood Lane, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1457 sqft
4686 Driftwood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home with many updates has ceramic tile, updated kitchen and bathrooms, brick fireplace, hard wood floors, new carpet, finished basement, central air, rear patio, attached garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1904 Paisley
1904 Paisley Street, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2454 sqft
1904 Paisley Available 07/01/20 1904 Paisley - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Bi-Level home with a welcoming front porch. This spacious home is located in Austintown with the convenience of shopping and restaurants nearby.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4473 Aspen
4473 Aspen Drive, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1176 sqft
4473 Aspen Dr. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch-styled home in Austintown, Ohio. The home is freshly painted, includes all new kitchen appliances, refinished hardwood floors and an attached 2-car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5033 Maple
5033 Maple Drive, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
Available for rent in Matthews school district. This is 2 bedroom duplex townhouse style, with basement & garage. Kitchen appliances are provided. In unit laundry hook ups in basement. Pets allowed with pet deposit and fee.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
2800 S Turner Rd
2800 South Turner Road, Mahoning County, OH
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
1980 sqft
🏡 5 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms - Rent to Own in Canfield, OH You've got horses? - This home is for you! Almost 2 acres, offers a quiet country setting with fresh air, and good for afternoon relaxation.
City Guide for Niles, OH

Finding valuable research on little cities like Niles can be a difficult task. However, we've got a nifty little apartment guide, an interactive map, and plenty of listings to give you all the renting and living info you could need. So, read on to rent like a local Niles resident.

Located on the former industrial belt, Niles architecture is made up of aging brick buildings and classic homes. It is a quaint atmosphere far away from the worries of a big city, with plenty of rentals in modest family-friendly neighborhoods. There's not a lot of flash and pizzazz around here, but the affordability and quiet decentness is a big draw for those in need of a more relaxed atmosphere. There are cheap apartments, gorgeous townhomes, duplexes, and houses for rent in the area. Along the west side of town is a nicely wooded setting, bordered by rivers, lakes, the Warren Wilderness Area, and Waldell Park, where you find a brand-spankin' new wellness center complete with swimming pool, ice skating rink, indoor soccer field, Adidas store, running path, basketball court, volleyball court, batting cages, golf cages, and much more. To the east you can find lakes and golf courses. And, right smack in the middle of town, you can find some wonderful riverside parks, as well as plenty of shopping, eateries, and nightlife. Rental rates start at about $400 and rarely rise above $1,000 a month. Studio apartments and one bedrooms typically cost less than $600. Larger apartments, townhomes, and luxury condos rent for around $700 - $1,000. So, whether you're looking for a cheap apartment or an indulgent luxury rental, you're sure to find exactly what you need right here in Niles.

Apartment communities come with all sorts of convenient amenities and extra perks. Just about every rental has an on-site laundry facility. Many have swimming pools, picnic areas, and easy access to public transportation. Parking is never a problem, with some communities featuring private garages. And, some places even provide pest control as well as 24-hour maintenance, which can really take some stress out of the daily renter's life.

Pet-owners will be happy to know that pet friendly apartments are easy to come by in Niles. Cat friendly apartments are everywhere, and even dog friendly apartments and property rentals aren't too difficult to hunt down. However, you can expect to pay a nonrefundable pet fee around $200 per pet.

Now that you've had a good read, it's time to scroll through those listings and find your perfect new place. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Niles, OH

Finding an apartment in Niles that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Niles 2 BedroomsNiles Apartments with Balcony
Niles Apartments with ParkingNiles Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Niles Dog Friendly ApartmentsNiles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHStreetsboro, OHPainesville, OHGreen, OHSolon, OHHudson, OH
Willoughby Hills, OHAurora, OHFernway, PAMacedonia, OHAliquippa, PALouisville, OHMayfield, OHWilloughby, OHWarren, OHNorth Canton, OHNew Castle, PA
Campbell, OHGirard, OHMcDonald, OHAustintown, OHChagrin Falls, OHTwinsburg, OHWeirton, WVYoungstown, OHMoreland Hills, OHRochester, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentLake Erie College
University of Akron Main Campus
Malone University