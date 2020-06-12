/
2 bedroom apartments
16 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Niles, OH
742 Mauro Circle #5
742 Mauro Cir SE, Niles, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
830 sqft
Two-bed, one bath unit on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District. Six-plex sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District.
Results within 1 mile of Niles
2341-C West Fifth Street
2341 W 5th St, Hilltop, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1568 sqft
Newly remodeled spacious two-bedroom, two-bath unit with den and massive living room on a quiet, wooded lot. All new appliances, including washer/dryer, and new central air and furnace, and two-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED.
550 Ohio Avenue #303
550 Ohio Avenue, McDonald, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
829 sqft
The finest in retirement apartment living in a quiet, beautiful setting. Rent includes all utilities. Building has handicapped accessible elevator, spacious community room, and on-site laundry facilities. No pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Niles
22 Cherry Street
22 Cherry, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
22 Cherry Street Available 06/13/20 22 Cherry Street - Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, home including all kitchen appliances, and full basement. There is a nook off of the living room which makes for a nice office area of play room.
820 Lincoln
820 Lincoln Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
820 Lincoln Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom house located at 820 Lincoln Ave in Girard, Ohio. Home has been updated with hard wood flooring, updated kitchen and bath, carpet, fresh paint, detached garage, and central air.
112 East Market St
112 E Market St, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Enjoy the bustling downtown lifestyle and scenic third story city views with these wonderful1-2 bedroom apartment options.
124 North Park Ave
124 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1350 sqft
Capture that high-end rental style right in the heart of downtown Warren, Ohio with this staggeringly different two-bedroom loft condo! This one-of-a-kind space is offering mixes of rustic re-purposed brickwork with a modern contemporary styling
2474 Cadwallader Sonk Rd
2474 Cadwallader-Sonk Road, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
Absolutely charming and very spacious 2 story completely remodeled Home with 1/2 acre of land and 2 car, 2 story garage with a loft and cedar lined storage room .
2237 Cadwallader-Sonk Road - 1
2237 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
984 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex for rent. Quiet and secluded country setting with small back patio. 1 car attached garage entering into laundry room and pantry with washer and dryer.
3000 Meadow Lane NE #201
3000 Meadow Lane Northeast, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$661
761 sqft
FIRST TWO MONTHS HALF OFF! North River Commons is a senior apartment complex nestled in a quiet park-like setting. One- and two-bedroom units available. Rent includes all utilities as well as basic cable.
Results within 10 miles of Niles
5033 Maple
5033 Maple Drive, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
Available for rent in Matthews school district. This is 2 bedroom duplex townhouse style, with basement & garage. Kitchen appliances are provided. In unit laundry hook ups in basement. Pets allowed with pet deposit and fee.
54 East Evergreen Ave
54 East Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
This darling two bedroom unit is located on the cities south side and is move-in ready. This is the upstairs unit of a duplex building. Both units are vacant which gives you a choice of which one best fits you.
5026 Winthrop Dr
5026 Winthrop Drive, Austintown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
990 sqft
Freshly updated throughout is this 2 bedroom - 1 full bath - ranch unit on first floor (zero steps) Quiet location near dead end street - in house laundry - All kitchen appliances included - covered rear porch - on site secure garage 1 car garage
435 West Judson Ave
435 West Judson Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
This Unit is the downstairs unit of a Brick Duplex. The Lower unit is vacant, the upstairs is rented with a very long-term tenant. Lower unit is recently remodeled. It features a Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms and a Bath.
52 East Evergreen Ave
52 East Evergreen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$540
This darling two bedroom unit is located on the cities south side and is move-in ready. This is the downstairs unit of a duplex building. Both units are vacant which gives you a choice of which one best fits you.
1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104
1000 Liberty Boulevard, Cortland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
675 sqft
Updated 2 bed apartment. Brand new everything! Amana appliances new, new flooring, counters, cupboards, and bathroom vanities! Walk in master bedroom closet, spacious master bedroom, and a cozy second bedroom with closet.
