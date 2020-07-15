Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse community garden dog park gym parking pool garage internet access trash valet cats allowed 24hr maintenance basketball court

Tranquility awaits beyond our gates in one of New Albany's highest rated apartment communities!



Albany Woods is a gated community of apartments in New Albany, Ohio, characterized by a brick look, white picket fences, manicured landscape, and meandering pedestrian paths. Everything that you would expect to see in New Albany is waiting for you at Albany Woods.



Extremely pet friendly, Albany Woods has one of New Albany's largest dog parks onsite. Also within the gated community is one of New Albany's largest communal gardens, both are exclusively for residents who call Albany Woods home.



Modern fitness center, onsite business center, pool, and sun deck are all part of the package at Albany Woods. Don't forget to ask about our free golf program!



Furnished Short Term Apartments Available!