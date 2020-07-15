All apartments in New Albany
Albany Woods

5775 Harlem Rd · (614) 908-2875
Location

5775 Harlem Rd, New Albany, OH 43054
Albany Commons

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6717AWB · Avail. Aug 21

$851

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Unit 6417AP · Avail. Aug 21

$881

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 6503AP · Avail. Jul 25

$881

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6595AWB · Avail. Aug 29

$1,286

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 6900AG · Avail. Sep 15

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1210 sqft

Unit 6834AWB · Avail. Oct 24

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1210 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Albany Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
basketball court
Tranquility awaits beyond our gates in one of New Albany's highest rated apartment communities!

Albany Woods is a gated community of apartments in New Albany, Ohio, characterized by a brick look, white picket fences, manicured landscape, and meandering pedestrian paths. Everything that you would expect to see in New Albany is waiting for you at Albany Woods.

Extremely pet friendly, Albany Woods has one of New Albany's largest dog parks onsite. Also within the gated community is one of New Albany's largest communal gardens, both are exclusively for residents who call Albany Woods home.

Modern fitness center, onsite business center, pool, and sun deck are all part of the package at Albany Woods. Don't forget to ask about our free golf program!

Furnished Short Term Apartments Available!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $75/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Albany Woods have any available units?
Albany Woods has 22 units available starting at $851 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Albany Woods have?
Some of Albany Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Albany Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Albany Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Albany Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Albany Woods is pet friendly.
Does Albany Woods offer parking?
Yes, Albany Woods offers parking.
Does Albany Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Albany Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Albany Woods have a pool?
Yes, Albany Woods has a pool.
Does Albany Woods have accessible units?
No, Albany Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Albany Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Albany Woods has units with dishwashers.
Does Albany Woods have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Albany Woods has units with air conditioning.
