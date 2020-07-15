Amenities
Tranquility awaits beyond our gates in one of New Albany's highest rated apartment communities!
Albany Woods is a gated community of apartments in New Albany, Ohio, characterized by a brick look, white picket fences, manicured landscape, and meandering pedestrian paths. Everything that you would expect to see in New Albany is waiting for you at Albany Woods.
Extremely pet friendly, Albany Woods has one of New Albany's largest dog parks onsite. Also within the gated community is one of New Albany's largest communal gardens, both are exclusively for residents who call Albany Woods home.
Modern fitness center, onsite business center, pool, and sun deck are all part of the package at Albany Woods. Don't forget to ask about our free golf program!
Furnished Short Term Apartments Available!