McDonald, OH
1001 Logan
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1001 Logan

1001 Logan Avenue · (330) 718-7725
Location

1001 Logan Avenue, McDonald, OH 44437

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 Logan · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1001 Logan - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in McDonald, Oh. There is a large master bedroom, and two smaller rooms. There is one bathroom on the main floor as well as a very spacious living room, dining room, and completely updated kitchen. There is also a full basement with an additional full bathroom, laundry room, and extra rooms for storage. There is a single car attached garage with a breezeway connecting the garage to the kitchen. This home has a beautiful back yard and is a great area. If you have any questions or you are interested in setting up a showing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete our free application. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out to set up a showing. Thank you.

(RLNE5309305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Logan have any available units?
1001 Logan has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1001 Logan have?
Some of 1001 Logan's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Logan currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Logan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Logan pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Logan is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Logan offer parking?
Yes, 1001 Logan does offer parking.
Does 1001 Logan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Logan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Logan have a pool?
No, 1001 Logan does not have a pool.
Does 1001 Logan have accessible units?
No, 1001 Logan does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Logan have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Logan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Logan have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Logan does not have units with air conditioning.
