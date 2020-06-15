Amenities

1001 Logan - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in McDonald, Oh. There is a large master bedroom, and two smaller rooms. There is one bathroom on the main floor as well as a very spacious living room, dining room, and completely updated kitchen. There is also a full basement with an additional full bathroom, laundry room, and extra rooms for storage. There is a single car attached garage with a breezeway connecting the garage to the kitchen. This home has a beautiful back yard and is a great area. If you have any questions or you are interested in setting up a showing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete our free application. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out to set up a showing. Thank you.



