Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coming Soon!!! 110 Nelson Avenue - This secluded three-bedroom, two-bath ranch style home in Marietta is move-in ready. The spacious kitchen lets you have plenty of room for preparation with plenty of counters and cabinet space and a built-in wine rack. Dine in the eat-in area of the kitchen or the formal dining room. Entertain or relax in the large living room with a working fireplace.



Susan K. Cunningham,

OH Licensed Real Estate Agent



Phyllis E. Brake, Broker



(RLNE2843256)