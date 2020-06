Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

1009 Third Street - 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath single family home sits near local hospital. Features include bonus room upstairs, formal dining room, breakfast nook and even an option to dine alfresco off of the kitchen balcony. Storage for Motorcycle/ATV in basement. For your benefit renter's insurance is required.



Call today to schedule a showing!

740.374.8150



Susan K. Cunningham,

OH Licensed Real Estate Agent



Phyllis E. Brake,

Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3390479)