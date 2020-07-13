Apartment List
158 Apartments for rent in Kenwood, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kenwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
31 Units Available
Kenwood
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1901 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
7752 Montgomery Road
7752 Montgomery Road, Kenwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1491 sqft
Spacious 4 BD, 2.5 BA located in desirable Indian Hill School district. This Kenwood Greene Condominium offers 2 floors, living room, dining room, study, kitchen, walk out patio, pool and more.
Results within 1 mile of Kenwood
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
12 Units Available
Blue Ash
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,124
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Blue Ash
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,465
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1296 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Blue Ash
4548 Leslie Avenue
4548 Leslie Avenue, Blue Ash, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,040
1683 sqft
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING! This gorgeous four bedroom, two full bath home is located on a quiet neighborhood street but still close to all of

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
4266 Williams Ave
4266 Williams Avenue, Rossmoyne, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
925 sqft
Located near Plainfield Rd, close to Cross County Hwy, Kenwood Towne Center, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Features incl; fresh paint, new laminate flooring, updated kitchen & bath w/ washer/dryer for tenant use.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
8457 Vorhees Lane
8457 Vorhees Lane, Rossmoyne, OH
Studio
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lots of character and charm greets you in this home with refinished hardwoods , updated bath, large fenced rear yard and glass block windows. Attached carport,screened in front porch.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Blue Ash
4542 Edwards Avenue
4542 Edwards Avenue, Blue Ash, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,190
1880 sqft
Take a 3D Video Tour from anywhere in the world: https://bit.
Results within 5 miles of Kenwood
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
122 Units Available
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,176
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$735
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$903
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
915 sqft
Located near US 50, public parks and the Little Miami River. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite countertops, patio/balconies, breakfast nooks and extra storage. Amenities include a pool, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
12 Units Available
Montgomery
Olde Montgomery
7950 Village Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
2172 sqft
Luxury amenities abound: Olympic-sized pool, lakes and fountains, game room, and fiber-optic ready apartments. Spacious floor plans offer ample natural light, crown molding and upgrades like fireplaces and furnished apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Hyde Park
Ravenswood
3417 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
The historic Ravenswood property is located in East Hyde Park, just minutes from Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Pavilion, and in one of Cincinnati's most desirable residential neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Hyde Park
Tarpis Woods
3642 Tarpis Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Tarpis Woods is located in East Hyde Park on a quiet cul-de-sac. You'll be able to walk to East Hyde Park business district from this property.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Sixteen Mile Stand
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
16 Units Available
Newtown
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1293 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Oakley
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Oakley
Romaine Court
4210 Romaine Ct., Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$880
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
751 sqft
Cozy homes in the happening Oakley neighborhood. Enjoy large kitchens and new carpeting. Heat paid. Community includes picnic and grill areas. Easy access to I-71. Close to the Oakley Playground and shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1102 sqft
Conveniently situated for the local University of Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Park, this apartment complex promises 24-hr maintenance, off-street parking and swimming pool. Rooms include wheelchair access, extra storage and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Oakley
Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
980 sqft
Located in the heart of the city near parks and golf. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, and ample green space. Spacious interiors with newer appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Lockland
Anna Marie Apartments
300 Hillside Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
641 sqft
Welcome to Anna Marie Apartments, a small three-story brick community in the Lockland neighborhood of Cincinnati. Here you'll enjoy a country-like setting but easy access to everything the city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Sharonville
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,049
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kenwood, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kenwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

