Huntsville, OH
6886 Wishart Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

6886 Wishart Street

6886 Wishart Street · (937) 935-7154
Location

6886 Wishart Street, Huntsville, OH 43324

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

Studio · 1 Bath · 12600 sqft

Amenities

conference room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
conference room
GREAT LOCATION!!!! Right off of State Route 117 and less than a mile from 33!!! FOR LEASE ONLY - $5,900 per month. This commercial building on 4.66 acres of level land boasts over 12,000 square feet including 10 offices, a waiting area, conference room and large open area (7,500 SF) that was previously used for manufacturing and is currently used as an event center. Amenities include concrete floors, central heating & cooling, fluorescent lighting, and carpeted floors in the office section (5,100 SF). 3 stage electric! This building is zoned M-1 (light manufacturing). Vacant and ready for a new tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 50 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6886 Wishart Street have any available units?
6886 Wishart Street has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6886 Wishart Street currently offering any rent specials?
6886 Wishart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6886 Wishart Street pet-friendly?
No, 6886 Wishart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntsville.
Does 6886 Wishart Street offer parking?
No, 6886 Wishart Street does not offer parking.
Does 6886 Wishart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6886 Wishart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6886 Wishart Street have a pool?
No, 6886 Wishart Street does not have a pool.
Does 6886 Wishart Street have accessible units?
No, 6886 Wishart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6886 Wishart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6886 Wishart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6886 Wishart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6886 Wishart Street does not have units with air conditioning.
