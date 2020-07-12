Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:50 PM

24 Apartments for rent in Girard, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Girard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
129 E. Broadway Ave.
129 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
129 E. Broadway Ave. - This is a beautiful 4-plex with a detached single car garage for each unit. The units are completely remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo style.
Results within 1 mile of Girard

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
912 Ohio
912 Ohio Ave, McDonald, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
912 Ohio Available 08/01/20 912 Ohio Ave. - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a two car detached garage in McDonald, Ohio. The house has been updated throughout with new flooring and an updated bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Girard
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Timber Creek Apartments
1231 North Road Southeast, Niles, OH
1 Bedroom
$475
499 sqft
Timber Creek Apartments are the perfect place to call home! We have affordable 1-bedroom and studio apartments that are conveniently close to the Eastwood Mall and all of the other retail and commercial and dining locations in Niles, OH.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Newport
433 Ferndale Ave
433 Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$550
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an upstairs 2 bedroom apartment, has a balcony with two extra closets,freshly painted, new carpeting, high ceilings, original woodwork.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5033 Maple
5033 Maple Drive, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available for rent in Matthews school district. This is 2 bedroom duplex townhouse style, with basement & garage. Kitchen appliances are provided. In unit laundry hook ups in basement. Pets allowed with pet deposit and fee.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3621 Main St A
3621 South Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH
4 Bedrooms
$518
1434 sqft
$518 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309599 3621 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 1434 sq feet. (lot size 0.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Trophy Estates
4622 Pinegrove Ave.
4622 Pinegrove Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
4622 Pinegrove Ave. - This is a completely renovations 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. All of the bedrooms are located on the first floor with a large, living room, separate dining room area, and beautiful kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Robbins Ave - Open House Sunday, July 5th 1:00--2:00
725 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,100
2500 sqft
The floor plan of this house is ideal for a large family who needs a lot of living space. or a multi-generational family who wants their own space but also save on rent and utilities! 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, sun room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
3860 Niles Carver Road - 16
3860 Niles Carver Rd, Mineral Ridge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse in a peaceful complex. Property is situated next to Mineral Ridge Schools and Ball Fields One of 12 townhouses in small complex. Units are updated.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
742 Mauro Circle #5
742 Mauro Cir SE, Niles, OH
2 Bedrooms
$525
830 sqft
Two-bed, one bath unit on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District. Six-plex sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac in Howland Township School District.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
2341-C West Fifth Street
2341 W 5th St, Hilltop, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1568 sqft
Newly remodeled spacious two-bedroom, two-bath unit with den and massive living room on a quiet, wooded lot. All new appliances, including washer/dryer, and new central air and furnace, and two-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Youngstown
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH 44503
34 West Federal Street, Youngstown, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
619 sqft
Fully furnished studio apartment located in downtown Youngstown. Rent includes all utilities, cable, internet and the units come fully furnished. Uncovered parking in our parking deck is also included. Lease term runs 12 month.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Wick Park
55 W Woodbine
55 Woodbine Avenue, Youngstown, OH
8 Bedrooms
$395
2800 sqft
This very spacious 8 bedroom house has been completely remodeled inside and out.
Results within 10 miles of Girard

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Park
5666 Tulane
5666 Tulane Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1964 sqft
5666 Tulane Available 08/01/20 5666 Tulane - This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. It is a split level home with a finished basement. The attached garage leads right into the basement.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
6104 Youngstown Poland Rd
6104 Youngstown Poland Road, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom ranch single family home. Updated kitchen with oven included. Large living room, lots of natural light. New neutral paint throughout.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lansingville
577 East Avondale Ave
577 East Avondale Avenue, Youngstown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
960 sqft
This single family home features a big kitchen w/ eating area, large 1st floor laundry, and extra storage space. Nice size bedrooms. Ranch style home with no steps, all one floor. 2 car garage and a nice front and back yard.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Brownlee Woods
1645 Wakefield Ave
1645 Wakefield Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$699
CALL US to see this great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home in Brownlee Woods section of Youngstown. This great Youngstown house is ready to become your new home. Located near Struthers and Fifth Elementary Schools and easy access to shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
80 Romaine Ave
80 Romaine Avenue, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
1150 sqft
Available for occupancy immediately. Large 2 bedroom ranch style, 1st floor unit of an up/down duplex. The building features a shared covered front porch, shared back yard, and common entry foyer.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
480 North Street
480 North St NW, Warren, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1195 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent- North St- Warren Oh - 3 Bedroom Bungalow ready to rent. Features stove and fridge. Fully finished basement. Washer and Dryer. Large 2 car garage. Nice yard with deck. www.remcommercial.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
2237 Cadwallader-Sonk Road - 1
2237 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
984 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch duplex for rent. Quiet and secluded country setting with small back patio. 1 car attached garage entering into laundry room and pantry with washer and dryer.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1000 Liberty Boulevard - 1001-104
1000 Liberty Boulevard, Cortland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
675 sqft
Updated 2 bed apartment. Brand new everything! Amana appliances new, new flooring, counters, cupboards, and bathroom vanities! Walk in master bedroom closet, spacious master bedroom, and a cozy second bedroom with closet.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
271 Kendall Avenue - 1
271 Kendall Ave, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
271 Kendall Avenue - 3
271 Kendall Avenue, Campbell, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
$650 a month plus electric. Beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Campbell. Updated Kitchen and Bath. freshly painted. 1 carport space. Landlord pays water/sewer/trash, Tenant pays electric only. Call today!!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Girard, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Girard apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

