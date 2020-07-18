1 Linwood St 36

Amenities

WATERFRONT APT In Downtown Dayton Historic Area - Property Id: 52005



WATERFRONT APT. WITH RIVERFRONT SUNROOM



Come live on the WATERFRONT at river's edge of DOWNTOWN Dayton. You'll love hundreds of miles of walking and biking paths right outside your door.



Enjoy romantic walks and the excitement of downtown entertainment and river festivals. There's also the nearby Oregon Dist. with super restaurants, shops, and pubs.



Be sure to bring your Bike, Skates, and Kayak to play all year long.



*Authentic Hardwood Floors ...

*High Ceilings With Fan Lights ...

*Clawfoot Tub ...

*Historic Flavor Of 100 Year Old Plus, Neighborhood and Building ...

*Quiet, Friendly Neighbors ...

*Ice Skating ...

*Kayaking and Parks ...

*Private Sitting Garden With Fire Pit ...

*Water, Sewer, Parking, Trash Removal, Hot Water ... PAID!

*Over 330 Miles of Biking, Hiking, Jogging Trail ...

*Private Community Garden With Fire-Pit ...



No Pets Allowed



