Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1 Linwood St 36

1 Linwood Avenue · (937) 266-0370
Location

1 Linwood Avenue, Delta, OH 43515

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 36 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
community garden
fire pit
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
fire pit
parking
WATERFRONT APT In Downtown Dayton Historic Area - Property Id: 52005

WATERFRONT APT. WITH RIVERFRONT SUNROOM

**EastRiverPlace.com**

Come live on the WATERFRONT at river's edge of DOWNTOWN Dayton. You'll love hundreds of miles of walking and biking paths right outside your door.

Enjoy romantic walks and the excitement of downtown entertainment and river festivals. There's also the nearby Oregon Dist. with super restaurants, shops, and pubs.

Be sure to bring your Bike, Skates, and Kayak to play all year long.

VISIT: **EastRiverPlace.com**

*Authentic Hardwood Floors ...
*High Ceilings With Fan Lights ...
*Clawfoot Tub ...
*Historic Flavor Of 100 Year Old Plus, Neighborhood and Building ...
*Quiet, Friendly Neighbors ...
*Ice Skating ...
*Kayaking and Parks ...
*Private Sitting Garden With Fire Pit ...
*Water, Sewer, Parking, Trash Removal, Hot Water ... PAID!
*Over 330 Miles of Biking, Hiking, Jogging Trail ...
*Private Community Garden With Fire-Pit ...

For more Info:
**EastRiverPlace.com**

Call: 937-266-0370
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1-linwood-st-dayton-oh-unit-36/52005
Property Id 52005

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5953514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Linwood St 36 have any available units?
1 Linwood St 36 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Linwood St 36 have?
Some of 1 Linwood St 36's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and community garden. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Linwood St 36 currently offering any rent specials?
1 Linwood St 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Linwood St 36 pet-friendly?
No, 1 Linwood St 36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delta.
Does 1 Linwood St 36 offer parking?
Yes, 1 Linwood St 36 offers parking.
Does 1 Linwood St 36 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Linwood St 36 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Linwood St 36 have a pool?
No, 1 Linwood St 36 does not have a pool.
Does 1 Linwood St 36 have accessible units?
No, 1 Linwood St 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Linwood St 36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Linwood St 36 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Linwood St 36 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Linwood St 36 does not have units with air conditioning.
