Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

493 Aurora Drive Available 07/01/20 493 Aurora Drive - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home in Liberty, Ohio. Home is equipped with all kitchen appliances, fresh paint and other upgrades through out. There is also an attached garage an completely fenced in back yard. Pets are welcomed for an additional monthly fee and non-refundable deposit. If you are interested in setting up a showing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete on of our free applications. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out to set up the viewing. Thank you.



(RLNE5829291)