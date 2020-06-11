All apartments in Athens
9 W State St - Unit 1.
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

9 W State St - Unit 1

9 West State Street · (740) 594-2026
Location

9 West State Street, Athens, OH 45701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1166 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms
This 3-bedroom apartments is roomy! It's located in a great location uptown (above Souvlaki's)! It has a large front balcony overlooking the street as well as a back balcony. Off-street parking is available at a discounted rate but is not included in rent amount. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.
If you're looking to live where all the action is, you found the right place! Located above Souflaki's and across from Casa Nueva, this property is perfect students tired of walking over 10 minutes to uptown & their classes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9 W State St - Unit 1 have any available units?
9 W State St - Unit 1 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 W State St - Unit 1 have?
Some of 9 W State St - Unit 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 W State St - Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9 W State St - Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 W State St - Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 W State St - Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 9 W State St - Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9 W State St - Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 9 W State St - Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 W State St - Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 W State St - Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 9 W State St - Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9 W State St - Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 9 W State St - Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9 W State St - Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 W State St - Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 W State St - Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 W State St - Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

