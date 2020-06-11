15 S High St - Unit A

Amenities

This 7 bedroom apartment is two floors and features a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, hardwood flooring, a nice front porch, on-site laundry facility, new dishwasher, and a huge back deck that is worth checking out! Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

This gigantic house is located right behind Bromley Hall on South High Street with 6 bedrooms in the unit! Perfect for students who are looking to live extremely close to uptown & campus.