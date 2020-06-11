All apartments in Athens
15 S High St - Unit A
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

15 S High St - Unit A

15 South High Street · (740) 594-2026
Location

15 South High Street, Athens, OH 45701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$550

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 2 Bath · 2269 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 7 Bedrooms

This 7 bedroom apartment is two floors and features a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, hardwood flooring, a nice front porch, on-site laundry facility, new dishwasher, and a huge back deck that is worth checking out! Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.
This gigantic house is located right behind Bromley Hall on South High Street with 6 bedrooms in the unit! Perfect for students who are looking to live extremely close to uptown & campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 S High St - Unit A have any available units?
15 S High St - Unit A has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 S High St - Unit A have?
Some of 15 S High St - Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 S High St - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
15 S High St - Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 S High St - Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 15 S High St - Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 15 S High St - Unit A offer parking?
No, 15 S High St - Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 15 S High St - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 S High St - Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 S High St - Unit A have a pool?
No, 15 S High St - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 15 S High St - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 15 S High St - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 15 S High St - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 S High St - Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 S High St - Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 S High St - Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
