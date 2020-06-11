149 E State St - Unit A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 1 Bedroom



This cute studio apartment features high ceilings with beautiful natural lighting, hardwood flooring, vintage-looking fireplace (sorry, you can't actually build a fire - but it's cute!), large kitchen & bathroom with plenty of storage, free off-street parking, and a great front porch to relax on! Complimentary laundry facility is in the basement. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

A very special property to the Prokos' family! This large property is divided into three sections: a 4 bedroom apartment upstairs and a studio and 1 bedroom apartment downstairs.



Complimentary laundry facility is available in the basement and free off-street parking is available to all tenants.