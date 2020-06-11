All apartments in Athens
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

149 E State St - Unit A

149 East State Street · (740) 594-2026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

149 East State Street, Athens, OH 45701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 1 Bedroom

This cute studio apartment features high ceilings with beautiful natural lighting, hardwood flooring, vintage-looking fireplace (sorry, you can't actually build a fire - but it's cute!), large kitchen & bathroom with plenty of storage, free off-street parking, and a great front porch to relax on! Complimentary laundry facility is in the basement. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.
A very special property to the Prokos' family! This large property is divided into three sections: a 4 bedroom apartment upstairs and a studio and 1 bedroom apartment downstairs.

Complimentary laundry facility is available in the basement and free off-street parking is available to all tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 E State St - Unit A have any available units?
149 E State St - Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, OH.
What amenities does 149 E State St - Unit A have?
Some of 149 E State St - Unit A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 E State St - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
149 E State St - Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 E State St - Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 149 E State St - Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 149 E State St - Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 149 E State St - Unit A does offer parking.
Does 149 E State St - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 E State St - Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 E State St - Unit A have a pool?
No, 149 E State St - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 149 E State St - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 149 E State St - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 149 E State St - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 E State St - Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 E State St - Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 E State St - Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
