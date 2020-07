Amenities

Second floor rental on two story duplex. Move in ready. Nice size living room and master bedroom. Refrigerator and stove are included. Tenant responsible for utilities which include gas, electric, city water, and cable. Owner takes care of lawn and supplies garbage dumpster. First month rent plus security deposit(one month rent) due at signing of lease. 12 month lease. NOTE THERE IS A APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT FOR A CREDIT AND BACKGROUND CHECK NON REFUNDABLE. ACCESS TO HOME IS FROM OUTSIDE STAIRWAY.