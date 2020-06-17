Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Willsboro
Find more places like 3665 NYS Route 12B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Willsboro, NY
/
3665 NYS Route 12B
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3665 NYS Route 12B
3665 Essex Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3665 Essex Road, Willsboro, NY 12996
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom with an office second floor apartment. Completely remodeled, new, new, new. Off street parking and spacious yard. Lawn care, snow removal, water, and garbage included. NO PETS!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3665 NYS Route 12B have any available units?
3665 NYS Route 12B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Willsboro, NY
.
Is 3665 NYS Route 12B currently offering any rent specials?
3665 NYS Route 12B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 NYS Route 12B pet-friendly?
No, 3665 NYS Route 12B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Willsboro
.
Does 3665 NYS Route 12B offer parking?
Yes, 3665 NYS Route 12B does offer parking.
Does 3665 NYS Route 12B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 NYS Route 12B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 NYS Route 12B have a pool?
No, 3665 NYS Route 12B does not have a pool.
Does 3665 NYS Route 12B have accessible units?
No, 3665 NYS Route 12B does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 NYS Route 12B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3665 NYS Route 12B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3665 NYS Route 12B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3665 NYS Route 12B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winooski, VT
Burlington, VT
South Burlington, VT
Essex Junction, VT
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Vermont
Champlain College
Saint Michael's College