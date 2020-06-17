All apartments in Willsboro
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

3665 NYS Route 12B

3665 Essex Road · No Longer Available
Location

3665 Essex Road, Willsboro, NY 12996

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom with an office second floor apartment. Completely remodeled, new, new, new. Off street parking and spacious yard. Lawn care, snow removal, water, and garbage included. NO PETS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3665 NYS Route 12B have any available units?
3665 NYS Route 12B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Willsboro, NY.
Is 3665 NYS Route 12B currently offering any rent specials?
3665 NYS Route 12B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 NYS Route 12B pet-friendly?
No, 3665 NYS Route 12B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Willsboro.
Does 3665 NYS Route 12B offer parking?
Yes, 3665 NYS Route 12B does offer parking.
Does 3665 NYS Route 12B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 NYS Route 12B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 NYS Route 12B have a pool?
No, 3665 NYS Route 12B does not have a pool.
Does 3665 NYS Route 12B have accessible units?
No, 3665 NYS Route 12B does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 NYS Route 12B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3665 NYS Route 12B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3665 NYS Route 12B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3665 NYS Route 12B does not have units with air conditioning.
