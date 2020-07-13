Apartment List
/
NY
/
victor
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Victor, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Victor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
21 Units Available
Saratoga Crossing
6141 Cedar Creek Way, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1509 sqft
Saratoga Crossing is a beautiful, gated community in Farmington, NY, just minutes from Rochester and Canandaigua. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garage, luxury awaits you at Saratoga Crossing.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1422 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Villas of Victor/Regency Townhomes
2000 W Pebbleview Dr, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1399 sqft
Near I-90, Route 96 and the golf course. On-site fitness center, pool and business center. Residents receive a golf membership. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 30 at 02:11pm
$
1 Unit Available
Village East
7410 Forest Trail, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Fairport and Pittsford. A spacious community spread out over 12 acres. Apartments offer a patio or a balcony as well as updated kitchens. Smoke-free community. Controlled access buildings. Pet-friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Victor

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2654 Whalen Road
2654 Whalen Road, Ontario County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2628 sqft
If you are concerned about our the world and our ecosystem this is the home for you. Built by Earth Sheltered Technologies, Inc. Featuring Solar and windmill power. Your backup system is rated to give you power for over a month.
Results within 10 miles of Victor
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Perinton Manor
62 Manorshire Dr, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$915
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
971 sqft
Brick-style community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Interiors boast wood-like flooring, private balconies or patios and spacious floor plans. Amenities include ample laundry centers, a gym and a pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Links at CenterPointe
2227 Brickyard Rd, Canandaigua, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1431 sqft
Units feature two-car garages, modern touches and fully equipped kitchen. In Canandaigua, close to Finger Lakes and Rochester. Luxury community is pet-friendly and includes park-like grounds and maintenance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$945
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
14 Chesham Way
14 Chesham Way, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2269 sqft
* Traditional O'Brien built 4 bedroom 2.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4 Terrace Villas
4 Terrace Villas, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom 1,100 square foot Townhome, with full basement, washer and dryer hookup and one car garage. Large, 2 story living room with dining area. Quiet neighborhood near the Village of Fairport.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
26 Brickston Drive
26 Brickston Drive, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2658 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK-FRONT COLONIAL ON A QUIET CUL DE SAC IN A GREAT LOCATION. THE LARGE OPEN FOYER GREETS YOU TO A BRIGHT LIVING ROOM.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
88 Roselawn - 2
88 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/152cc070d7 Lovely and spacious 2nd floor apartment in the Village of Fairport. Available May 1st. Easy walking to the village, shops, library, canal, restaurants, festivals and music.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
56 West Avenue
56 West Avenue, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1600 sqft
Live and work with this build to suite custom penthouse apartment with private elevator and 3k sqft commercial building below. Live in the highest point in The Banks of Roselawn West, with striking views of the Canal and Liftbridge.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
50 Golf Avenue
50 Golf Avenue, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
868 sqft
Enjoy Pittsford living, This house is less than one mile from restaurants, walking on the canal, nightlife, colleges, expressways, and grocery shopping. Nestled in the village of Pittsford this 2 bedrooms Large eat-in Kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1080 Mile Square Road
1080 Mile Square Road, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
936 sqft
2 bedroom carriage house apartment with the use of 2 bays of the garage. Outside deck on second floor. All appliances including Washer and Dryer on site. Very private. Honeoye Falls Lima Schools. Immediate possession.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
550 Kreag Road
550 Kreag Road, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1848 sqft
Lovely home with option for in home business/office. Spacious and clean. Great Eat in Kitchen, Dining Room, Family Room Office + 2nd Family Room or Office Space with separate entrance and additional office space. Two car garage and private back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
35 Tree Top
35 Treetop Dr, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1450 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Stillmeadow Courts with deck and walk out basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Victor, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Victor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Victor 2 BedroomsVictor Apartments with Balcony
Victor Apartments with Garage
Victor Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeMonroe Community College
SUNY College at Brockport