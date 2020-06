230 Genesee Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel

BRAND NEW, AND ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT. THIS IS JUST ONE OF MANY OTHER BRAND NEW UNITS AVAILABLE AT THE EXCLUSIVE WINSTON BUILDING LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN UTICA. THESE LUXURIOUS APARTMENTS ALL HAVE TOP OF THE LINE EUROPEAN CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TILED MOSAIC BACKSLASHES, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, MARBLE BATHROOMS, HIGH END HARDWOOD FLOORS, LARGE WINDOWS, AND MORE THIS BUILDING HAS 6 FLOORS TOTAL. THE LAUNDRY IS ALL APP CONTROLLED.... THERE IS SECURED ENTRY, AND GARAGE PARKING. THE LIST CAN GO ON AND ON... Prices vary based on unit.