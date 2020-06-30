339 Fletcher Street - 2

Amenities

range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Don't miss out on this lovely 3 bedroom apartment. Just minutes from parks, restaurants, and a variety of stores and businesses! This unit features:



-skylight in kitchen

-ample counter space

-full length mirrors

-closet space

-detachable handheld shower head



For a list of our other available listings, please go to www.townehousing.com.



Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Equal Opportunity Housing. Owner pays for water and garbage. Tenant(s) to pay for all other utilities, including electricity and gas.