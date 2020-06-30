All apartments in Tonawanda
Tonawanda, NY
339 Fletcher Street - 2
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

339 Fletcher Street - 2

339 Fletcher Street · (716) 638-2176
Location

339 Fletcher Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150

Price and availability

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Don't miss out on this lovely 3 bedroom apartment. Just minutes from parks, restaurants, and a variety of stores and businesses! This unit features:

-skylight in kitchen
-ample counter space
-full length mirrors
-closet space
-detachable handheld shower head

For a list of our other available listings, please go to www.townehousing.com.

Professionally managed by Towne Housing Real Estate. Application/Screening/Proof of income required. Equal Opportunity Housing. Owner pays for water and garbage. Tenant(s) to pay for all other utilities, including electricity and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Fletcher Street - 2 have any available units?
339 Fletcher Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tonawanda, NY.
Is 339 Fletcher Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
339 Fletcher Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Fletcher Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 339 Fletcher Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tonawanda.
Does 339 Fletcher Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 339 Fletcher Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 339 Fletcher Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 Fletcher Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Fletcher Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 339 Fletcher Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 339 Fletcher Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 339 Fletcher Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Fletcher Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 Fletcher Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Fletcher Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 Fletcher Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
