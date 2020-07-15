Woodmont Hills

Lease Length: 13-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $600 Amenity Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Sewer Fee: $23, Trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Akita, Tosa Inus, German Shepard, Malamute, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, Fila Brasileiro, Argentine Dogo, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Dalmation, Shar Pei, Wolf American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Great Dane, Bull Mastiff, Siberian Husky or any mix of the above breeds or half breeds are restricted.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot. Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking, Detached Garage: $125.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet