Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:02 AM

Woodmont Hills

118 Orange Turnpike · (845) 252-8194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY 10974

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0325 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0323 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0416 · Avail. now

$2,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 0326 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 0324 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,620

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodmont Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
fireplace
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
conference room
dog park
fire pit
game room
internet access
key fob access
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community. Surrounded by beautiful wildlife, several state parks, and an abundance of vibrant history, this charming locale sets the tone for stylish living. Our Ramapo apartments are less than 3 miles from Bergen County, NJ and 30 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. RAMP UP your lifestyle and call today, we are here to answer your questions and share more details with you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $600 Amenity Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Sewer Fee: $23, Trash: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Akita, Tosa Inus, German Shepard, Malamute, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, Fila Brasileiro, Argentine Dogo, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Dalmation, Shar Pei, Wolf American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Great Dane, Bull Mastiff, Siberian Husky or any mix of the above breeds or half breeds are restricted.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot. Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Parking, Detached Garage: $125.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodmont Hills have any available units?
Woodmont Hills has 11 units available starting at $2,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodmont Hills have?
Some of Woodmont Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodmont Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Woodmont Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodmont Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodmont Hills is pet friendly.
Does Woodmont Hills offer parking?
Yes, Woodmont Hills offers parking.
Does Woodmont Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodmont Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodmont Hills have a pool?
Yes, Woodmont Hills has a pool.
Does Woodmont Hills have accessible units?
No, Woodmont Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Woodmont Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodmont Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodmont Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodmont Hills has units with air conditioning.
