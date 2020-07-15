Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator fireplace oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly conference room dog park fire pit game room internet access key fob access

Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community. Surrounded by beautiful wildlife, several state parks, and an abundance of vibrant history, this charming locale sets the tone for stylish living. Our Ramapo apartments are less than 3 miles from Bergen County, NJ and 30 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. RAMP UP your lifestyle and call today, we are here to answer your questions and share more details with you.