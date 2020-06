Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very well maintained & clean home in the Village of Painted Post with central air! Enjoy your summers on either the front or rear porch, play in the yard, or take a stroll down the nearby walking/bike path! Also walking distance to the Middle School and 2 parks. Detached 1-car garage with concrete driveway. Absolutely NO pets.