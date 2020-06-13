All apartments in Olean
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1111 Washington St.

1111 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Washington Street, Olean, NY 14760

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom upper apartment in Olean. All utilities are included and 1 car garage. 750.00 - Newly remodeled 1 bedroom upper apartment. It includes an electric stove & refrigerator. Laminate floors in living room, tiled kitchen and carpet in bedroom. All utilities are included. This also has usage of a 1 car garage and off street parking. Brand new porch with roof to set out on hot nights.
Take a virtual tour here:
https://view.ricohtours.com/3392ff4d-24f7-4efd-8da6-a755142e102f/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Washington St. have any available units?
1111 Washington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olean, NY.
What amenities does 1111 Washington St. have?
Some of 1111 Washington St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Washington St. pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Washington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olean.
Does 1111 Washington St. offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Washington St. does offer parking.
Does 1111 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Washington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 1111 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 1111 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Washington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Washington St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Washington St. does not have units with air conditioning.
