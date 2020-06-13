1111 Washington St.

Amenities

Newly remodeled 1 bedroom upper apartment in Olean. All utilities are included and 1 car garage. 750.00 - Newly remodeled 1 bedroom upper apartment. It includes an electric stove & refrigerator. Laminate floors in living room, tiled kitchen and carpet in bedroom. All utilities are included. This also has usage of a 1 car garage and off street parking. Brand new porch with roof to set out on hot nights.

Take a virtual tour here:

https://view.ricohtours.com/3392ff4d-24f7-4efd-8da6-a755142e102f/



No Pets Allowed



