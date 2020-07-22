Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

24 Apartments for rent in Northwest Ithaca, NY with washer-dryers

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Candlewyck Park
1B3 Candlewyck Park, Northwest Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
850 sqft
The 1 & 2 bedroom residences at Candlewyck Park feature spacious layouts and generous closet space.
Results within 5 miles of Northwest Ithaca
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
7 Units Available
Gaslight Village
37 Uptown Rd, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,247
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1025 sqft
Come and discover our beautifully designed apartment homes minutes away from Cayuga Lake in Ithaca, New York. We are located within walking distance to The Triphammer Marketplace, a variety of restaurants, shopping, and entertainment choices.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
14 Units Available
Lansing West Apartments
2250 N Triphammer Rd #K-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,038
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1310 sqft
Situated in a very attractive neighborhood, Lansing West Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York. We are within walking distance to conveniences such as restaurants, shopping, and everyday needs.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
1 Unit Available
City Centre Ithaca
301 E State Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$1,751
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the historic Ithaca Conservatory of Music and the State Theatre of Ithaca. Luxurious amenities include stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community amenities include e-lounge and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
9 Units Available
North Wood Apartments
700 Warren Road #18-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,386
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1308 sqft
North Wood Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York and offers an exciting standard of apartment home living that can't be found anywhere else.

1 of 123

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Zinck's Place
420 East State Street, Ithaca, NY
5 Bedrooms
$700
2700 sqft
420 E State St. Available 08/01/20 This is a professional-graduate co-op house is a great location just off the Commons. There is one room open in the 5-bedroom, 3-bath house. House is furnished.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
330 West State Street
330 West State Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
$835
Available now! This apartment has the space of a 1 bedroom with the flow of a studio. The apartment is on the 2nd floor of a building on West State Street in downtown Ithaca.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
The Villager
316 Highland Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
640 sqft
Furnished two bedroom apt, in small well maintained complex near Cornell Heights. Fifteen minute walk to campus, and on #30bus line. Rent includes heat,water, trash, and parking. Firm no-pet policy. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5740438)

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
UPPER COLLEGETOWN - CLOSE TO CAMPUS
210 Delaware Avenue, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
This three bedroom apartment is very bright with large bedrooms. There are hardwood floors. There is a nice sunporch and front porch with great views. The house is in upper Collegetown, very close to Cornell.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
2 Units Available
Aces Apartments
426 Eddy Street, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,325
6 Bedrooms
$755
Aces Apartments, on the corner of Eddy and Williams St., feature prominently on this historic Collegetown block. These apartments offer convenient access to Cornell University and local businesses.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
315 East Falls Street, Unit 1
315 East Falls Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1400 sqft
Unit has large eat-in/dinette kitchen. Unit has washer/dryer.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Fall Creek N Tioga Street
514 North Tioga Street, Ithaca, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
4 Bedrrom Fall Creek Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Fall Creek 3 blocks to bus to Cornell and 5 blocks to a main bus stop and The Commons.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
719 Hayts Rd Ithaca NY 14850
719 Hayts Road, Tompkins County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
T.A.I. PROPERTIES, LLC Available 09/01/20 Enjoy country living across from a golf course and minutes away from Trumansburg, Cayuga Medical Center, Cornell University and Ithaca College.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Chez Mémé
308 W State St, Ithaca, NY
6 Bedrooms
$650
2800 sqft
308 W. State St. Available 08/01/20 Chez M&eacute;m&eacute;: Downtown "carriage house" built in 2019 to replace the original carriage barn of a National Historic Register property.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850
1006 Hanshaw Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 Available 08/01/20 Classic charm awaits you in this renovated 1937 four-bedroom, 2.5 bath Cayuga Heights home perched on the highest parcel in the Heights.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Warren Rd
542 Warren Road, Northeast Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1000 sqft
Nwly Remdld 3 Bdrm nr Cornell, Dewitt & Northeast Schools Available 08/01/20 Enjoy residing in a newly remodeled 3 bedroom apartment just steps from Northeast Elementary School, Ithaca's number one elementary school and Dewitt Middle School.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Taughannock Hawk's Landing
7215 Jacksonville Road, Tompkins County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1800 sqft
3 BDR Retreat-Like House, AC, State Park, Waterfall, Renewable Energy, Peaceful Available 08/01/20 Beautiful renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home for rent - Only 6 miles to Cayuga Medical Center and 10 miles to Cornell.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available
107 Fidler Road, Tompkins County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1012 sqft
Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available 08/01/20 *** Be sure to ask about our SPECIAL DISCOUNT for Hospital employees*** Video Walkthrough available. On a quiet side road in a family friendly neighborhood near Ithaca Beer Co.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Grandview Place Ithaca NY 14850
108 Grandview Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
COZY South Hill Cottage Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM ONLY: FALL SEMESTER 2020. Enjoy the changing colors of autumn out every window. Two cozy wood floors with open plan; claw foot tub, gas cooking, laundry in basement, wood stove for chilly nights.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
214 Dryden Road
214 Dryden Road, Ithaca, NY
7 Bedrooms
$805
12 Bedrooms
Ask
14-BR House in Central Collegetown Available 08/17/20 An excellent location in central Collegetown with many large bright rooms.

1 of 5

Last updated April 7 at 11:00 AM
1 Unit Available
113 Stewart Ave #3
113 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Bright and lovely 2 bdrm apt. High ceilings lots of closet space and built in's. Back yard with picnic table for BBQ's. Washer / dryer across the street. Private parking available. Close to campus and the commons. Quiet neighborhood.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
15 East Pointe Drive
15 E Pointe Dr, Lansing, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1093 sqft
Welcome to East Pointe Apartments - luxury living just minutes to Downtown Ithaca! 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floorplans available with foyers, patios, open living, and master suites. Each unit features a walk-up garden entrance and private garage.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:47 AM
3 Units Available
North Campus Student House
202 Dearborn Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
700 sqft
1 bedroom available in beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1-bathroom apartment shared with Cornell grad student. Available for the 20-21 school year. North campus location 5-minute walk to the Cornell campus with a bus stop at the corner.
Results within 10 miles of Northwest Ithaca

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Shaffer Road
10 Shaffer Road, Newfield Hamlet, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
Available for an early June move-in. This apartment is in a restored church, directly behind Main Street in Newfield. Located on the second floor, the apartment has a nice open floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Northwest Ithaca, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Northwest Ithaca offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Northwest Ithaca. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Northwest Ithaca can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

