Apartment List
/
NY
/
northeast ithaca
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:47 AM

11 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Northeast Ithaca, NY

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
12 Units Available
Warren Wood
600 Warren Road #4-2C, Northeast Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,210
820 sqft
Welcome to Warren Wood Apartment Homes! We are located within minutes of Cayuga Lake in Northeast Ithaca, New York.
Results within 1 mile of Northeast Ithaca
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Lansing West Apartments
2250 N Triphammer Rd #K-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,038
687 sqft
Situated in a very attractive neighborhood, Lansing West Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York. We are within walking distance to conveniences such as restaurants, shopping, and everyday needs.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
North Wood Apartments
700 Warren Road #18-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,386
708 sqft
North Wood Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York and offers an exciting standard of apartment home living that can't be found anywhere else.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
North Campus Student House
202 Dearborn Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$700
600 sqft
1 bedroom available in beautiful 2 bedroom/ 1-bathroom apartment shared with Cornell grad student. Available for the 20-21 school year. North campus location 5-minute walk to the Cornell campus with a bus stop at the corner.
Results within 5 miles of Northeast Ithaca

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
127 College Avenue
127 College Ave, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
***Assigned Permitted Parking in Collegetown*** Standard lot parking $1000. Available starting June 1st. Snow removal included. (RLNE5694334)

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
216 park place
216 Park Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Cozy one bedroom apartment downtown - Property Id: 146936 A cozy newly renovated, furnished apt. perfect for one person.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Bedroom, Quick easy commute to campus
7 Snyder Heights, Tompkins County, NY
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Efficient 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in duplex available August 2020. Quiet wooded setting with open floor plan. Quick 4 minute drive to Cornell&rsquo;s campus or easy bike ride. Groceries, dining and gym within 2 miles.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
712
206 North Quarry Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Furnished 1 bedroom with Spacious Kitchen - Access to Outdoor Porch Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom on 2nd Floor of 3 story building - Intersection of East Seneca Street and North Quarry St... walk to campus 10 minutes...

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Grandview Place Ithaca NY 14850
108 Grandview Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
COZY South Hill Cottage Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM ONLY: FALL SEMESTER 2020. Enjoy the changing colors of autumn out every window. Two cozy wood floors with open plan; claw foot tub, gas cooking, laundry in basement, wood stove for chilly nights.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Aces Apartments
426 Eddy Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,325
Aces Apartments, on the corner of Eddy and Williams St., feature prominently on this historic Collegetown block. These apartments offer convenient access to Cornell University and local businesses.

1 of 2

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
700 Stewart Avenue - 3
700 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
435 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 700 Stewart Avenue - 3 in Ithaca. View photos, descriptions and more!

Similar Pages

Northeast Ithaca 1 BedroomsNortheast Ithaca 3 BedroomsNortheast Ithaca Apartments with Balconies
Northeast Ithaca Apartments with ParkingNortheast Ithaca Apartments with Washer-DryersNortheast Ithaca Dog Friendly Apartments
Northeast Ithaca Furnished ApartmentsNortheast Ithaca Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYIthaca, NYBinghamton, NYBaldwinsville, NY
Horseheads, NYLiverpool, NYElmira, NYCorning, NY
Cayuga Heights, NYCortland, NYJohnson City, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeOnondaga Community College
Syracuse UniversityCornell University
SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry