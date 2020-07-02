All apartments in Niagara Falls
Find more places like 51 South 86th Street.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:14 PM

51 South 86th Street

51 South 86th Street · (716) 754-2550
Location

51 South 86th Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
LaSalle

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8B · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Easy updated condo living for rent. 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Kitchen opens to the living room, laundry in the unit. Common outside area includes a deck on the Niagara River. One parking spot. Central location, close to the I 90, bus route, pharmacy, church, groceries and shopping. Easy access to dock boat toys at Griffon Park boat & Kayak launch. First and security due at lease signing. Lease application and references check to be completed first then a credit check at applicants expense. Water included, wall A.C. unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 South 86th Street have any available units?
51 South 86th Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 South 86th Street have?
Some of 51 South 86th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 South 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 South 86th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 South 86th Street pet-friendly?
No, 51 South 86th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Niagara Falls.
Does 51 South 86th Street offer parking?
Yes, 51 South 86th Street offers parking.
Does 51 South 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 South 86th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 South 86th Street have a pool?
No, 51 South 86th Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 South 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 51 South 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 South 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 South 86th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 51 South 86th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 South 86th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
