51 South 86th Street

Easy updated condo living for rent. 2 bedroom 1 bath condo. Kitchen opens to the living room, laundry in the unit. Common outside area includes a deck on the Niagara River. One parking spot. Central location, close to the I 90, bus route, pharmacy, church, groceries and shopping. Easy access to dock boat toys at Griffon Park boat & Kayak launch. First and security due at lease signing. Lease application and references check to be completed first then a credit check at applicants expense. Water included, wall A.C. unit.