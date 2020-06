Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Timeless charm in this turn of the (20th) century mansion! Relax on the grand front porch. Entertain in the elegant dining room. Plenty of room for large families or groups in a warm welcoming setting. Cozy enough for others. All appliances are included in this 6 bedroom; 2.5 bath opportunity. There is a shed for storage. This home can be rented fully furnished, empty, or partially furnished. Utilities are not included. Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance and snow removal. Those interested will need to fill out an application and provide a copy of their credit report. Rental requires first month's rent plus security deposit. No pets. Property is also listed for sale under MLS #B1261617.